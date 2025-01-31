Sonia Gandhi Calling President Murmu ‘Poor Thing’ Sparks Row, Internet Slams Congress Family, ‘Look At That Entitled Attitude’

Her comment was made in the presence of her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, both of whom are Members of Parliament.

The Budget Session of Parliament started with a fresh controversy after Congress MP Sonia Gandhi referred to President Droupadi Murmu as a “poor thing” while commenting on her address. The remark, which came after Mrs. Gandhi expressed concern about the President appearing exhausted, sparked backlash from the BJP, which labeled it a “derogatory comment” and demanded an apology.

President Droupadi Murmu’s Address to Parliament

To mark the commencement of the Budget Session, President Murmu delivered a joint address to both Houses of Parliament. As part of tradition, the 66-year-old President gave a long speech outlining key government initiatives and policies.

Sonia Gandhi’s Controversial Remark

Following the address, Sonia Gandhi, a senior Congress leader and former party chief, was approached by reporters outside Parliament. When asked for her reaction to the President’s speech, she remarked, “The President was getting very tired by the end. She could hardly speak, poor thing.”

Her comment was made in the presence of her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, both of whom are Members of Parliament.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swiftly criticized Sonia Gandhi’s remark, calling it disrespectful towards India’s first tribal President. The ruling party has demanded an official apology, arguing that such comments undermine the dignity of the constitutional office.

As the controversy unfolds, the remark has added political tension to the ongoing Budget Session, with debates expected to follow in Parliament.

What Did The Internet Say?

