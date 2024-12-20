Satisfying ! Woman Slaps Drunk Man 26 Times In A Moving Bus, WATCH

A video of a woman repeatedly slapping a man on a moving bus has sparked widespread debate and support online. The man, who was allegedly drunk, attempted to molest the woman sitting next to him. In response, the woman slapped him more than 26 times, with the incident unfolding as the man tried to leave his seat. While he repeatedly apologized for his actions, other passengers on the bus did not intervene, allowing the woman to continue her actions. The situation was only diffused when the bus conductor intervened, and the woman insisted on taking the bus to the nearest police station.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

The incident has prompted a range of reactions on social media. One user pointed out, “Drink responsibly, everyone. Whatever the case, harassing a woman in a public space is unacceptable.” Another commenter remarked, “Looks like someone didn’t get the memo about public transport etiquette.” Many praised the woman’s actions as a form of self-defense, with one user noting, “Powerful moment of self-defense! Sends a clear message against harassment in public spaces.”

Others expressed admiration for the woman’s bravery, with one commenter writing, “That’s the perfect reply from a woman. It’s needed when someone does wrong to you. All ladies should learn something from this.” A more humorous remark suggested, “Beat the man with a slipper.”

While the video has sparked a variety of reactions, it has also led to a larger conversation about the importance of addressing harassment in public spaces and empowering individuals to stand up against inappropriate behavior.

Also Read: Delhi AQI Stands In ‘Severe Category’ At 430 Today