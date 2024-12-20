Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Satisfying ! Woman Slaps Drunk Man 26 Times In A Moving Bus, WATCH

A video of a woman repeatedly slapping a man on a moving bus has sparked widespread debate and support online.

Satisfying ! Woman Slaps Drunk Man 26 Times In A Moving Bus, WATCH

A video of a woman repeatedly slapping a man on a moving bus has sparked widespread debate and support online. The man, who was allegedly drunk, attempted to molest the woman sitting next to him. In response, the woman slapped him more than 26 times, with the incident unfolding as the man tried to leave his seat. While he repeatedly apologized for his actions, other passengers on the bus did not intervene, allowing the woman to continue her actions. The situation was only diffused when the bus conductor intervened, and the woman insisted on taking the bus to the nearest police station.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

The incident has prompted a range of reactions on social media. One user pointed out, “Drink responsibly, everyone. Whatever the case, harassing a woman in a public space is unacceptable.” Another commenter remarked, “Looks like someone didn’t get the memo about public transport etiquette.” Many praised the woman’s actions as a form of self-defense, with one user noting, “Powerful moment of self-defense! Sends a clear message against harassment in public spaces.”

Others expressed admiration for the woman’s bravery, with one commenter writing, “That’s the perfect reply from a woman. It’s needed when someone does wrong to you. All ladies should learn something from this.” A more humorous remark suggested, “Beat the man with a slipper.”

While the video has sparked a variety of reactions, it has also led to a larger conversation about the importance of addressing harassment in public spaces and empowering individuals to stand up against inappropriate behavior.

Also Read: Delhi AQI Stands In ‘Severe Category’ At 430 Today

Filed under

26 times Woman Slaps drunk man

Advertisement

Also Read

BJP, INDIA Bloc Engage In Counter-Protests On Final Day Of Parliament Winter Session | Key Highlights

BJP, INDIA Bloc Engage In Counter-Protests On Final Day Of Parliament Winter Session | Key...

Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Ditches His Signature White T-Shirt After A Year, Switches To BLUE For This Reason

Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Ditches His Signature White T-Shirt After A Year, Switches To BLUE For...

Squid Game Director Feeling ‘Exhausted And Sick’ He Said, ‘I am thinking about…’

Squid Game Director Feeling ‘Exhausted And Sick’ He Said, ‘I am thinking about…’

Mohan Bhagwat Slams ‘Leaders Of Hindus’ For Inciting Religious Conflicts

Mohan Bhagwat Slams ‘Leaders Of Hindus’ For Inciting Religious Conflicts

Who Authorized Trial Run? Mumbai Cops Question Navy Over Boat Tragedy

Who Authorized Trial Run? Mumbai Cops Question Navy Over Boat Tragedy

Entertainment

Squid Game Director Feeling ‘Exhausted And Sick’ He Said, ‘I am thinking about…’

Squid Game Director Feeling ‘Exhausted And Sick’ He Said, ‘I am thinking about…’

Pushpa 2 Removed From All Theatres In North India, Know Why

Pushpa 2 Removed From All Theatres In North India, Know Why

Fun Facts About David Corenswet, Actor Playing The New Superman

Fun Facts About David Corenswet, Actor Playing The New Superman

OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Begs Women To Help Her Bed 1,000 Men In 24 hours : ‘Send Husbands & Boyfriends’

OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Begs Women To Help Her Bed 1,000 Men In 24 hours

Lilly Jay Reflects on Life After Divorce from Wicked Star Ethan Slater

Lilly Jay Reflects on Life After Divorce from Wicked Star Ethan Slater

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox