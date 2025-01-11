Home
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Saudi Arabia Based Indian Doctor Syed Anwar Khursheed Honoured With Highest Award For Overseas Indian

The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Saudi Arabia Based Indian Doctor Syed Anwar Khursheed Honoured With Highest Award For Overseas Indian

Dr. Syed Anwar Khursheed, a distinguished Indian physician based in Saudi Arabia, was honored with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2025, the highest recognition conferred by the Government of India on overseas Indians.

The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Who is Dr. Khursheed?

Dr. Khursheed, with over 45 years of medical experience, has made remarkable contributions to healthcare, community welfare, and fostering India-Saudi Arabia ties.

He served for three decades at King Faisal Hospital in Taif and for nearly a decade at the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh as a Royal Protocol Physician.

His role in public health extends to providing critical medical care to Hajj pilgrims in Mina and Arafat for over 30 years and leading healthcare efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly for the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Khursheed founded the International Indian School in Taif, which has become a cornerstone for the Indian community in Saudi Arabia, and has worked extensively to support underprivileged Indians through social and philanthropic initiatives.

Dr. Khursheed serves as the Vice President of the Saudi-Indian Healthcare Forum, under the patronage of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, furthering collaboration in healthcare between the two nations.

Fluent in Arabic and deeply integrated into Saudi culture, he has been a key figure in strengthening bilateral ties in healthcare, education, and community welfare.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Khursheed said, “I am honored to receive this prestigious recognition. It is a testament to the contributions of the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia and the strong relationship between the two nations.”

Dr. Khursheed joins an elite group of Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardees, representing the millions of Indians who live and work in Saudi Arabia.

ALSO READ: Sri Lankan Buddhist Monk Imprisoned For Insulting Islam And Inciting Religious Hatred

Doctor Syed Anwar Khursheed Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Saudi Arabia

