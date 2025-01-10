Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sri Lankan Buddhist Monk Imprisoned For Insulting Islam And Inciting Religious Hatred

A prominent Sri Lankan Buddhist monk, Galagodaatte Gnanasara, known for his controversial rhetoric and close ties to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has been sentenced to nine months in prison for insulting Islam and inciting religious hatred.

Sri Lankan Buddhist Monk Imprisoned For Insulting Islam And Inciting Religious Hatred

A prominent Sri Lankan Buddhist monk, Galagodaatte Gnanasara, known for his controversial rhetoric and close ties to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has been sentenced to nine months in prison for insulting Islam and inciting religious hatred. The Colombo Magistrate’s Court handed down the verdict on Thursday, marking a rare conviction of a Buddhist monk in the country.

Sri Lankan Buddhist Monk’s Conviction

Gnanasara was convicted for remarks made during a media conference in 2016, where he reportedly used derogatory language against Islam. The court emphasized that all citizens, irrespective of their religious beliefs, are guaranteed freedom of belief under the Sri Lankan Constitution.

Along with the prison sentence, Gnanasara was fined 1,500 Sri Lankan rupees ($5; £4). Failure to pay this fine could result in an additional month of imprisonment.

Gnanasara has been a trusted ally of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the former president who fled the country in 2022 amid mass protests over Sri Lanka’s economic crisis. During Rajapaksa’s presidency, Gnanasara was appointed head of a presidential task force focused on legal reforms to promote religious harmony.

However, his role has often been criticized, given his history of controversial statements and accusations of promoting anti-Muslim sentiment.

Monk’s History of Legal Troubles

This latest sentence is not Gnanasara’s first encounter with the law. In 2018, he was sentenced to six years in prison for contempt of court and for intimidating the wife of a political cartoonist who disappeared under mysterious circumstances. He served only nine months before receiving a presidential pardon from then-President Maithripala Sirisena.

Last year, Gnanasara was jailed on charges related to hate speech against Sri Lanka’s Muslim minority but was granted bail while appealing his four-year sentence.

Monk’s Appeal Against the Verdict

Following his latest conviction, Gnanasara has filed an appeal against the court’s decision. His legal team has not provided further comments on the matter, but the monk remains a divisive figure in Sri Lankan politics and society.

Rare Accountability for Religious Leaders

Sri Lanka has seldom prosecuted or convicted Buddhist monks, who hold significant influence in the country. Gnanasara’s repeated legal troubles underscore a growing willingness by the judiciary to hold even prominent religious figures accountable for their actions.

The sentencing has sparked mixed reactions across the nation. Advocates for minority rights welcomed the ruling, viewing it as a step toward curbing hate speech and promoting religious harmony. Critics, however, argue that the monk’s political connections may still afford him leniency in the long term.

ALSO READ: Authorities In South Korea Move To Arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol, Sources Say

Filed under

Islam Sri Lankan Buddhist Monk

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

From Rs 2,500 To Staggering Rs 200 Crore, Himachal Man Stunned With Monthly Electricity Bill

From Rs 2,500 To Staggering Rs 200 Crore, Himachal Man Stunned With Monthly Electricity Bill

Ravichandran Ashwin Sparks Language Debate: ‘Hindi Is An Official Language, Not National,’ DMK Backs, BJP Criticizes

Ravichandran Ashwin Sparks Language Debate: ‘Hindi Is An Official Language, Not National,’ DMK Backs, BJP...

China Focus: China Launches Advanced Attosecond Laser Infrastructure to Propel Scientific Research and Technology

China Focus: China Launches Advanced Attosecond Laser Infrastructure to Propel Scientific Research and Technology

We’re Setting It Up: Trump Reveals His Plans To Meet Putin But Does Russian President Feel The Same?

We’re Setting It Up: Trump Reveals His Plans To Meet Putin But Does Russian President...

“Officials Responsible If Periyar River Gets Polluted”: Kerala HC

“Officials Responsible If Periyar River Gets Polluted”: Kerala HC

Entertainment

K.J. Yesudas Turns 85: Celebrating The Celestial Singer’s Legacy With 40 Iconic Songs Across Languages

K.J. Yesudas Turns 85: Celebrating The Celestial Singer’s Legacy With 40 Iconic Songs Across Languages

From Chirutha To Game Changer: A Look Back At Ram Charan’s Iconic Journey

From Chirutha To Game Changer: A Look Back At Ram Charan’s Iconic Journey

Farewell To Legendary Playback Singer P Jayachandran, Here are his top 5 songs

Farewell To Legendary Playback Singer P Jayachandran, Here are his top 5 songs

Ram Charan Game Changer Fan Reviews: Shankar Directorial Gets Dubbed Boring And Outdated

Ram Charan Game Changer Fan Reviews: Shankar Directorial Gets Dubbed Boring And Outdated

Ben Affleck Returns To $20 Million LA Mansion Days After Fleeing To Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Amid LA Wildfire

Ben Affleck Returns To $20 Million LA Mansion Days After Fleeing To Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox