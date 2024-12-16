Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

SC Directs Petitioners Against ‘Dharam Sansad’ In Ghaziabad To Send Email Seeking Urgent Listing

Supreme Court directed former bureaucrats and social activists, who filed a petition against a 'Dharam Sansad' event in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, to email a request for urgent listing.

SC Directs Petitioners Against ‘Dharam Sansad’ In Ghaziabad To Send Email Seeking Urgent Listing

The Supreme Court on Monday directed former bureaucrats and social activists, who filed a petition against a ‘Dharam Sansad’ event in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, to email a request for urgent listing.

The petition alleges that the event organizers issued an open call for the “genocide of Muslims.”

During the hearing, a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justice Sanjay Kumar, was approached by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners. Bhushan stressed the urgent need for intervention as the event was set to begin on Tuesday.

Responding to the request, Chief Justice Khanna said, “I will consider. Please send an email.”

The ‘Dharam Sansad,’ organized by the Yati Narsinghanand Foundation, is scheduled to take place from Tuesday to Saturday at the Shiv-Shakti temple complex in Ghaziabad’s Dasna area. The petitioners have accused the Ghaziabad district administration and Uttar Pradesh Police of failing to comply with the Supreme Court’s earlier orders to take immediate action against individuals or groups engaging in communal activities and hate speech.

The contempt petition, filed by a group of social activists and former bureaucrats, highlights the authorities’ “willful and deliberate contempt” of these directives. The petitioners include noted activist Aruna Roy, retired IAS officer Ashok Kumar Sharma, and former IFS officers Deb Mukarji and Navrekha Sharma, among others.

The plea points to the controversial history of similar events. An earlier ‘Dharam Sansad’ held in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, drew widespread condemnation for alleged hate speeches targeting minority communities.

Following that incident, criminal cases were filed against several individuals, including Yati Narsinghanand, a key figure linked to the event.

The petitioners argue that despite these precedents and judicial directives, no preventive measures have been taken to stop the Ghaziabad event. They urge the Supreme Court to step in and ensure compliance with its orders to prevent hate speech and communal incitement.

As the ‘Dharam Sansad’ looms, the case underscores the ongoing debate over hate speech and the responsibility of authorities to uphold communal harmony. The Supreme Court’s decision on whether to hear the matter urgently is awaited.

Read More: By Amending Constitution Nehru Restricted Freedom Of Speech, Says FM Sitharaman

Filed under

Dharam Sansad Shiv-Shakti temple supreme court of india

Advertisement

Also Read

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight Catsuit At Estranged Husband’s 33rd Birthday Party

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight...

Mukesh Ambani Welcomes Ira Bindra As Group President For HR & Talent

Mukesh Ambani Welcomes Ira Bindra As Group President For HR & Talent

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun’s Reaction On Hyderabad Boy Injured In Stampede, Writes A Note

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun’s Reaction On Hyderabad Boy Injured In Stampede, Writes A Note

Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Know All About Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner’s Earnings And Prize Money

Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Know All About Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner’s Earnings And Prize...

By Amending Constitution Nehru Restricted Freedom Of Speech, Says FM Sitharaman

By Amending Constitution Nehru Restricted Freedom Of Speech, Says FM Sitharaman

Entertainment

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight Catsuit At Estranged Husband’s 33rd Birthday Party

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun’s Reaction On Hyderabad Boy Injured In Stampede, Writes A Note

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun’s Reaction On Hyderabad Boy Injured In Stampede, Writes A Note

Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Know All About Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner’s Earnings And Prize Money

Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Know All About Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner’s Earnings And Prize

Legendary Composer Ilaiyaraja Denied Entry Into Sanctum Sanctorum of Srivilliputhur Temple- WATCH VIDEO!

Legendary Composer Ilaiyaraja Denied Entry Into Sanctum Sanctorum of Srivilliputhur Temple- WATCH VIDEO!

From Waiting In Kitchens To Taking Over Global Stage, Here’s How Zakir Hussain Became A Maestro

From Waiting In Kitchens To Taking Over Global Stage, Here’s How Zakir Hussain Became A

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox