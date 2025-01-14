SC To Hear Matter Of Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Ex-IAS Trainee Pooja Khedkar Tomorrow

The Supreme Court is set to hear the anticipatory bail plea of former IAS trainee Pooja Khedkar on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the anticipatory bail plea of former IAS trainee Pooja Khedkar on Wednesday. Khedkar has approached the apex court after her bail request was rejected by the Delhi High Court.

The matter has been listed before the bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma in court number 8.

Khedkar faces serious allegations of forging documents to fraudulently qualify for the 2022 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. She is accused of unlawfully availing benefits meant for the Other Backward Class (OBC) and disability categories, thereby compromising the integrity of the examination process.

On December 23, 2024, the Delhi High Court dismissed her anticipatory bail plea, describing her alleged actions as a “glaring example of fraud” against not just a constitutional institution but also against society and the nation. The court underscored the severity of the charges, noting the potential damage to the sanctity of the UPSC examination.

The High Court’s order drew strong criticism of Khedkar’s conduct, emphasizing that her actions, if proven, represented a betrayal of public trust. The court’s remarks highlighted the broader implications of such fraudulent activities on the credibility of competitive exams and merit-based selection processes.

In response to the High Court’s order, Khedkar has moved the Supreme Court, arguing that the lower court’s decision was flawed. She contends that the rejection of her plea was erroneous and seeks relief from the top court.

The case has attracted significant attention due to the high-stakes nature of the UPSC examination and the gravity of the allegations. Fraud in such a crucial examination undermines the meritocratic principles that underpin the civil services selection process, raising concerns about systemic vulnerabilities.

Legal experts believe that the Supreme Court’s decision in this case could set a precedent for how similar cases of examination fraud are handled in the future. The outcome may also influence policy measures aimed at safeguarding the integrity of competitive examinations.

As the hearing approaches, the case continues to be closely watched, with stakeholders eager to see how the court balances the principles of justice, fairness, and accountability in its ruling.

