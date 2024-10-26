Search For Terrorists Continues In Gulmarg Amid Terrorist Attacks

Search operations are intensifying in the forests of Gulmarg and Butapathri following a violent attack on army vehicles on Thursday evening in the Nagin Butapathri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district

Search operations are intensifying in the forests of Gulmarg and Butapathri following a violent attack on army vehicles on Thursday evening in the Nagin Butapathri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. This brazen assault has resulted in the tragic deaths of two soldiers and two porters, with three additional soldiers sustaining injuries. The military and police forces are actively engaged in combing the vast forest areas, hoping to trace the militants responsible for this attack.

Security Vigilance in the Region

Security personnel are maintaining a high level of vigilance along the Gulmarg-Botapathri road as they conduct search operations. The situation remains tense, prompting precautionary measures such as the temporary closure of the Gulmarg Gondola in the morning hours. However, by afternoon, the ropeway was reopened for tourists, indicating a return to normalcy while still ensuring safety.

Officials believe that after targeting the army vehicles, the terrorists sought refuge in the dense forest. “The searches are underway. It’s a vast forest range connecting with the LoC on one side, Uri and Baramulla on the other and Budgam on the other side. We are hopeful to trace the attackers,” said a senior officer involved in the operations. The challenging terrain adds complexity to the search efforts, but security forces remain determined.

Claim of Responsibility and Threats

The People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a group suspected to be a front for the Jaish terror outfit, has claimed responsibility for the attack. They have issued a chilling warning of potential future assaults and even released a photograph of the targeted Indian Army vehicle from the Butapathri region, signaling their intent and capabilities.

Tributes Paid to Victims

In a poignant moment, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid a wreath in honor of the fallen soldiers and porters. He paid tribute to Rifleman Jeevan Singh, Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah, and Defence Porters Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdary and Zahoor Ahmad Mir. Expressing his condolences on social media, he stated, “Paid homage to the brave soldiers and Defence Porters who made the supreme sacrifice in the service to the nation in Butapathri Sector on October 24, 2024. India will never forget their selfless service & their supreme sacrifice. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families.”

Renewed Security Concerns in Jammu and Kashmir

This ambush marks yet another incident in a disturbing trend of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, occurring shortly after the swearing-in of the region’s first elected government since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. Just days before this attack, seven individuals lost their lives when terrorists targeted a construction site in Ganderbal district, highlighting a surge in violence. Additionally, a migrant laborer was shot dead in Shopian on October 18.

These recent attacks have significantly disrupted the fragile peace that had been established during the polling cycle and have raised serious security concerns in a region that has faced ongoing unrest throughout the year. As the situation unfolds, the focus remains on restoring stability and ensuring the safety of both military personnel and civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

