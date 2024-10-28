Security Forces Thwart Border Infiltration As Assam Steps Up Vigilance, Over 130 Illegal Migrants Intercepted

In a recent push to curb illegal infiltration along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Assam Police, in close coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), has ramped up surveillance and security.

In a recent push to curb illegal infiltration along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Assam Police, in close coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), has ramped up surveillance and security. Assam’s 263-km-long boundary with Bangladesh has been vulnerable to unauthorized entry, particularly in districts like Karimganj, Dhubri, and South Salmara, which see frequent crossing attempts. With the recent rise in border tensions due to political instability in Bangladesh, authorities are taking proactive steps to bolster defences.

Over the past two months, more than 130 individuals suspected of entering India illegally have been intercepted. Police and BSF officials have implemented increased patrolling, set up barricades in strategic areas, and limited access along the border zones. Specific lanes and pathways leading to border areas, particularly in infiltration-prone regions, have been sealed off. In these areas, the Assam Police Border Organisation has been tasked with regular monitoring and heightened alertness to swiftly address any movement across the border.

Recent Interceptions Timeline

Recent interceptions have underscored the need for reinforced border security. Here’s a timeline of some significant detentions:

– August 17: Md Abu Shaid, Asadul Islam, and Md Sarwar were intercepted near the Rajshahi sector.

– August 18: Lipi Akhtar was apprehended in South Salmara; a manhunt is underway for accomplices.

– October 16-25: In Karimganj alone, several individuals, including Arafat Hussain, Mohd. Arif, and Mohibulla, were detained for attempting illegal crossings.

Unified Approach for Border States

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently praised the Assam Police and BSF for their vigilance and rapid responses, emphasizing that most detained individuals have been identified as Rohingya Muslims rather than Hindu Bengalis. He highlighted the importance of a united front among northeastern states, urging Tripura, Meghalaya, and West Bengal to synchronize efforts with Assam and the BSF to reinforce the shared borders.

“Our data suggests that instability in Bangladesh has not resulted in a surge of Hindu Bengali migration as expected but has instead seen a larger presence of Rohingya Muslims attempting entry,” Sarma noted. He further emphasized the importance of identity verification to prevent misrepresentation, stating that Assam will record biometric and identity information for any suspect individuals or families in the region.

Boosting Surveillance and Technological Integration

In a recent meeting with security agencies, Assam officials discussed the deployment of enhanced surveillance technology and electronic monitoring equipment along the border, especially where riverine routes remain unfenced. This development is part of a broader state strategy to detect and intercept illegal migrants swiftly. The BSF has also confirmed that all border areas, excluding some riverine stretches, are now fortified with fencing to deter unauthorized movement.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed optimism that tighter security and collaborative efforts across the states will significantly strengthen the border security framework. “Our priority is clear: regardless of religion or nationality, any individual crossing the border illegally will face interception and deportation. A cohesive effort from all border states will amplify our effectiveness,” Sarma concluded.

