Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Security Guard Murder: Latur Court Sends Doctor In Police Custody Till Dec 30

A court in Latur, Maharashtra, has remanded Dr. Pramod Ghuge, arrested for allegedly murdering a security guard employed at his hospital, to police custody until December 30.

Security Guard Murder: Latur Court Sends Doctor In Police Custody Till Dec 30

A court in Latur, Maharashtra, on Wednesday has remanded Dr. Pramod Ghuge, arrested for allegedly murdering a security guard employed at his hospital, to police custody until December 30.

Dr. Ghuge and his nephew, Aniket Munde, were booked after the death of the victim, Balu Bharat Dongre, on December 12. Dongre’s family alleged he was murdered, prompting the police to file a case.

Following a tip-off, Dr. Ghuge was apprehended from an ashram in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Monday after being on the run.

According to the police, the doctor initially traveled to Pune, claiming he was attending a conference, before fleeing to Haridwar. He was brought back to Latur on Wednesday and presented in court.

Inspector Dilip Sagar stated that while Dr. Ghuge is in custody, his nephew, Munde, remains at large, and two police teams are actively searching for him.

The case unfolded after Dongre’s mother, a resident of India Nagar in Latur, lodged a complaint at the Shivajinagar Police Station. She alleged her son was brutally beaten to death on the hospital premises after demanding his salary. Dongre had previously been implicated in an abduction case, allegedly orchestrated by Dr. Ghuge.

According to police reports, Dr. Ghuge had coerced Dongre into participating in the abduction of a lift contractor, promising him a salary without work. Although Dongre received wages for a few months, payments eventually ceased, leading to a confrontation between the two.

On December 12, Dr. Ghuge informed Dongre’s family that he was critically ill and admitted to the hospital. However, Dongre’s father discovered that his son had succumbed to severe injuries indicative of physical assault.

The FIR states that Dongre visited the hospital to demand his pending salary when Dr. Ghuge and Munde allegedly attacked him. The victim suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the ICU. The duo reportedly damaged Dongre’s motorcycle to destroy evidence.

Dr. Ghuge initially claimed that Dongre had died of a heart attack following an accident. However, the victim’s family suspected foul play and filed a formal complaint, leading to the registration of a murder case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

