Security Tightened In Jammu-Srinagar Highway Ahead Of Republic Day Celebrations

Jammu and Kashmir Police have ramped up security along the Jammu-Srinagar highway as part of extensive preparations for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26. In a bid to ensure safety and maintain peace, a thorough checking campaign has been initiated along key routes.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulbir Singh spoke to ANI, highlighting that stringent security measures have been put in place. “A large number of security forces have been deployed, and both the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police are working in close coordination to secure the area,” he stated. He assured that additional forces have been deployed for railway stations as well, with heightened vigilance across the region. The security forces will remain on high alert through January 26-27 to ensure a smooth and peaceful Republic Day.

Intense Security

In addition to the highway security, the region of Doda has also seen intensified security preparations. SSP Sandeep Mehta briefed the media about the three-tier security arrangement implemented in the district, with a special focus on key locations where Republic Day functions will take place. “Surveillance has been tightened to safeguard against any untoward incidents,” Mehta explained.

Recent developments in the Kishtwar region have also influenced the security strategies. The local police have intensified their efforts to apprehend four wanted terrorists believed to be operating in the Doda region. SSP Mehta shared that a reward of Rs. 5 lakh has been announced for credible information leading to the capture of these individuals. The wanted terrorists, identified as Saifullah, Farman, Adil, and a fourth suspect named Basha, are considered a serious threat. The Kishtwar police have requested the public’s assistance, ensuring the confidentiality of any informers.

This intensified security protocol comes after the Jammu and Kashmir Police released posters of the four active terrorists on January 18, urging the public to share information. The police remain committed to ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for the upcoming national celebrations.