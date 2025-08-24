LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > India > Senior Bangladeshi Police Officer Apprehended By BSF While Infiltrating India

Senior Bangladeshi Police Officer Apprehended By BSF While Infiltrating India

A senior Bangladeshi police officer was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) on 23rd August, 2025, Saturday evening while he was attempting to illegally enter Indian territory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, top government officials said, as reported in the ANI.

Border Security Force (Photo Credit- (ANI file)
Border Security Force (Photo Credit- (ANI file)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 24, 2025 06:21:32 IST

A senior Bangladeshi police officer was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) on 23rd August, 2025, Saturday evening while he was attempting to illegally enter Indian territory in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, top government officials said. The identity of the infiltrator has not been shared keeping in mind the ongoing investigation. The senior Bangladeshi police officer was caught near Hakimpur Border Outpost between 6 pm and 7 pm. Requesting anonymity, the officials told ANI, “The officer was intercepted by BSF troops during routine patrolling. On searching him, the force recovered some identity documents, confirming that the intruder was a senior Bangladeshi Police officer.”

The India-Bangladesh dispute

This infiltration attempt has been thwarted amidst the ongoing disputes between India and Bangladesh. India on August 20, 2025, Wednesday had denied the allegations by Bangladesh that Awami League-linked offices in Kolkata and New Delhi were involved in “anti-Bangladesh activities.” Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, India, shared his response on these allegations on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Mr Jaiswal said, “The Government of India is not aware of any Anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami league in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law.” According to Randhir Jaiswal, the government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil. 

Mr Jaiswal said that the press statement made by the Interim government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced. According to the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, India reiterates its expectation that free, fair and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and the mandate of the people. 

What Bangladesh said that prompted India to come up with this response?

The Ministry of External Affairs in Bangladesh had issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter). In the caption, the Ministry wrote that activities by the banned BANGLADESH AWAMI LEAGUE on Indian soil risks long-term friendship and multifarious engagements between Bangladesh and India as also mutual trust and respect between two. In the press statement, the Government of Bangladesh had urged upon the Government of India to take immediate steps to ensure that no anti-Bangladesh activity is undertaken by any anti-Bangladeshi national from being in the Indian soil. 

Tags: Border Security ForceSenior Bangladeshi police officer arrestedSenior Bangladeshi police officer infiltrator

RELATED News

NewsX Exclusive | Greater Noida Dowry Death: Husband Arrested, Family on the Run
India Will Advocate Global South’s Interests As BRICS Chair: Indian Envoy to Russia
The Flavors Of Biryani: A Culinary Delight From Hyderabadi To Lucknowi Biryani
Ramayana is the Passport of Indian Culture, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri Says
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: A Celebration Of Unity and Devotion

LATEST NEWS

Shehbaz Badesha: ‘Doing Bigg Boss 100% To Push Myself’ – Exclusive NewsX Interview
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Natalia Janoszek Says, ‘I Won’t Tolerate Disrespect Inside The House’ | NewsX Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Mridul Tiwari Gets Dubbed ‘Arrogant’ As He Gets Picked Over ‘Humble’ Shebaz Badesha
Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Senior Bangladeshi Police Officer Apprehended By BSF While Infiltrating India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Senior Bangladeshi Police Officer Apprehended By BSF While Infiltrating India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Senior Bangladeshi Police Officer Apprehended By BSF While Infiltrating India
Senior Bangladeshi Police Officer Apprehended By BSF While Infiltrating India
Senior Bangladeshi Police Officer Apprehended By BSF While Infiltrating India
Senior Bangladeshi Police Officer Apprehended By BSF While Infiltrating India

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?