Senior Bangladeshi Police Officer Apprehended By BSF While Infiltrating India

A senior Bangladeshi police officer was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) on 23rd August, 2025, Saturday evening while he was attempting to illegally enter Indian territory in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, top government officials said. The identity of the infiltrator has not been shared keeping in mind the ongoing investigation. The senior Bangladeshi police officer was caught near Hakimpur Border Outpost between 6 pm and 7 pm. Requesting anonymity, the officials told ANI, “The officer was intercepted by BSF troops during routine patrolling. On searching him, the force recovered some identity documents, confirming that the intruder was a senior Bangladeshi Police officer.”

The India-Bangladesh dispute

This infiltration attempt has been thwarted amidst the ongoing disputes between India and Bangladesh. India on August 20, 2025, Wednesday had denied the allegations by Bangladesh that Awami League-linked offices in Kolkata and New Delhi were involved in “anti-Bangladesh activities.” Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, India, shared his response on these allegations on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Mr Jaiswal said, “The Government of India is not aware of any Anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami league in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law.” According to Randhir Jaiswal, the government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil.

Mr Jaiswal said that the press statement made by the Interim government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced. According to the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, India reiterates its expectation that free, fair and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and the mandate of the people.

What Bangladesh said that prompted India to come up with this response?

The Ministry of External Affairs in Bangladesh had issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter). In the caption, the Ministry wrote that activities by the banned BANGLADESH AWAMI LEAGUE on Indian soil risks long-term friendship and multifarious engagements between Bangladesh and India as also mutual trust and respect between two. In the press statement, the Government of Bangladesh had urged upon the Government of India to take immediate steps to ensure that no anti-Bangladesh activity is undertaken by any anti-Bangladeshi national from being in the Indian soil.