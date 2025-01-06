Shaurya Samman 2025: A Tribute To Sacrifice And Valor Of India’s Bravehearts

Shaurya Samman 2025 started in Lucknow's Taj Mahal venue, celebrating and honoring martyrs with CM Yogi Adityanath as the chief guest. MP Kartikeya Sharma shared few heart-wrenching words on the importance of sacrifices by the soldiers. It was organized by ITV Network and starred leaders and celebrities.

Shaurya Samman 2025: The much-awaited Shaurya Samman: Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam event began in Lucknow on Monday, 6 January 2025, at the majestic Taj Mahal venue. The elite program is being conducted to pay tributes to the bravery and sacrifice of India’s martyrs. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived as the chief guest and was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary along with other dignitaries.

Tribute To Bravehearts By Kartikeya Sharma

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma inaugurated the event with heart-wrenching tributes to the martyrs and their families. Speaking to the event, he said it was important that the sacrifices of the country’s soldiers were remembered. “This event is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our brave soldiers who have laid down their lives for Bharat Mata. Their valor is a source of immense pride for all of us,” Sharma remarked.

Expressing gratitude to CM Yogi Adityanath, Sharma acknowledged the Chief Minister’s long association with the ITV Network, the event’s organizer. “CM Yogi Ji has always been a guiding force. It is an honor for us to have his presence at this event,” he stated, applauding the CM’s contributions to the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath Praised For His Vision

In his address, Sharma thanked CM Yogi Adityanath for the continuous support given to the celebrations that celebrate the heroes of the nation. “Our armed forces stand guard at the borders and ensure our safety and freedom. Their bravery and dedication inspire us every day,” Sharma said.

He further said that the role of law enforcement agencies is highly crucial in keeping the peace and order, and “the sacrifices and relentless efforts of our police forces are equally commendable. Shaurya Samman is a tribute to their dedication and service.

Who All Attended The Event?

Organized by the ITV Network, the event saw the presence of several prominent figures. Among them were UP’s Minister of State for Education, Sandeep Singh; Minister of State Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’; Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh; and Cabinet Ministers Sanjay Nishad, Om Prakash Rajbhar, and Swatantra Dev Singh.

Top officials who included Principal Secretary of the Home Department Sanjay Prasad, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar, ADG Law & Order Amitabh Yash, and many more senior bureaucrats and police officials attended the function. Bollywood faces like actress Aahana Kumra, actor Kushal Tandon, and Vineet Kumar Singh were also present at the event.

Watch live coverage of Shaurya Samman 2025:

