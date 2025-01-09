Home
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Shocking Pune Murder: Woman Stabbed By Colleague Over Loan Dispute

A 28-year-old woman in Pune was fatally stabbed by her colleague after an argument over borrowed money. The incident occurred in their office parking lot, witnessed by bystanders who did not intervene.

Shocking Pune Murder: Woman Stabbed By Colleague Over Loan Dispute

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her colleague following an argument over borrowed money. The horrifying act occurred on Tuesday evening in the parking lot of WNS Global, a business process outsourcing (BPO) company in Yerawada, where both individuals worked.

The accused, Krishna Kanoja, 30, an accountant at the company, attacked his colleague, Shubhada Kodare, with a kitchen knife after learning that she had allegedly borrowed money from him under false pretenses. According to police reports, Kanoja claimed that Kodare had repeatedly asked him for financial assistance, citing her father’s ill health as the reason.

Kanoja grew suspicious when Kodare refused to repay the money, continuing to cite her father’s condition. He traveled to her native place to verify the claims and discovered that her father was in good health and did not require treatment.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Kanoja confronted Kodare in the office parking lot, demanding the repayment of his money. The situation escalated into a heated argument, during which Kanoja stabbed Kodare with a kitchen knife in full view of bystanders.

Witnesses to the crime failed to intervene, with some even recording the incident. It was only after Kodare collapsed to the ground, gravely injured, that a crowd gathered around Kanoja and subdued him by beating him.

“Kodare was rushed to a hospital with a severe injury to her elbow but was declared dead around 9 p.m.,” a police officer stated. Authorities registered a case, and Kanoja was immediately taken into custody.

The lack of action by onlookers has raised concerns about public apathy during emergencies. This tragic incident underscores the importance of timely intervention to prevent such crimes.

