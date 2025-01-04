Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Shweta Tiwari Withdraws Plea In Bombay HC After Police Close Forgery Probe

Television actor Shweta Tiwari has withdrawn her petition before the Bombay High Court to quash a forgery case filed against her, following the police's submission of an A-summary report.

The report, filed by the Bandra-Kurla Complex Police, outlined why the investigation was being closed due to insufficient evidence.

On December 18, a High Court Bench consisting of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Neela Gokhale accepted the police’s report and granted Tiwari permission to withdraw her plea.

The case dates back to March 2021, when Tiwari’s ex-husband, Abhinav Kohli, accused her of forging his signature on a Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) in 2017.

According to Kohli, the NOC was used by Tiwari to secure a visa for their son to travel to the UK. However, the visa was later canceled after Kohli informed the British consulate, claiming that he had never given consent for such a document.

Following the filing of a first information report (FIR) against her, Tiwari approached the High Court to have the case dismissed. In her petition, Tiwari argued that the FIR was filed in 2021—years after the alleged incident—indicating that the case was motivated by personal conflicts between her and Kohli.

More In The Case

Tiwari further emphasized that, in 2018, she and Kohli had traveled to the UK with his consent for their son’s physiotherapy, with Kohli providing the necessary NOC at the time. She argued that the FIR was filed only after their relationship had deteriorated further, with Kohli fearing that she might attempt to take their son abroad once again.

The Bandra-Kurla Complex Police, after investigating the matter, recently filed the A-summary report, concluding that there was insufficient evidence to continue with the case. The couple had divorced in 2019 after Tiwari filed a domestic violence complaint against Kohli.

With the closure of the investigation, the case against Tiwari has come to an end, allowing her to put the legal battle behind her.

