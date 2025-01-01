Sikhs Hold Protest March In Delhi, Demands Apology From Congress For 1984 Riots

In a compelling demonstration of solidarity and resilience, Gurlad Singh Khallon, the petitioner in the Supreme Court case advocating for justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, led a protest march in New Delhi.

This march served as a poignant reminder of the enduring trauma faced by the victims and their families while emphasizing the urgent need for accountability for the atrocities committed during that period.

The march commenced at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, a site of profound religious and cultural significance for the Sikh community, symbolizing collective mourning and the persistent quest for justice. It culminated with submitting a public memorandum to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This memorandum explicitly demanded an official apology from the Congress party for its purported “role” in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The document underscored the party’s “failure” to adequately address the egregious violence that included widespread destruction of gurdwaras, mass killings, sexual assaults, and the forced displacement of countless Sikh families.

Khallon, a prominent advocate for the Sikh community’s pursuit of justice, criticized Priyanka Gandhi for her perceived indifference to the plight of Sikh victims. He posed the pointed question, “Why has the suffering of Sikhs been forgotten by the Gandhi family? Sikhs were mercilessly slaughtered, their women assaulted in front of their families—how can this be overlooked?” His remarks encapsulated the anguish of a community grappling with unresolved historical grievances.

The march also spotlighted the deplorable living conditions in Delhi’s Widows’ Colony, where survivors of the 1984 violence remain confined to an existence defined by hardship and neglect. Khallon urged Priyanka Gandhi to engage with this issue directly and extend an apology on behalf of her party. “Priyanka Gandhi should come forward, address the issue, and apologize for Congress’ role in the violence,” he asserted, emphasizing the enduring scars borne by the Sikh community.

The discourse surrounding the 1984 riots recently regained prominence when Priyanka Gandhi was observed carrying a tote bag in Parliament during the winter session, a gesture interpreted as signaling solidarity with Palestinians and Bangladeshi Hindus.

In response, a BJP MP gifted her a tote bag emblazoned with a symbol linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, reigniting calls for the Congress party to confront its historical legacy and take responsibility for its actions during that tumultuous period.

As the peaceful protest concluded, the demonstrators conveyed an unambiguous message: justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots must no longer be deferred. The Sikh community’s persistent call for accountability and an unequivocal apology from the Gandhi family continues to gain momentum. Their unwavering commitment to justice exemplifies their resilience and determination to achieve closure for one of the darkest chapters in India’s history.

