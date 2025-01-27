‘Snakebites Across Country, Do Something’: Supreme Court Directs Centre To Take States On Board

The Supreme Court highlighted the widespread issue of snakebites across the country and urged the Centre to collaborate with state governments to improve access to snakebite treatment in medical facilities.

A bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and S.V.N. Bhatti was hearing a plea regarding the critical shortage of anti-venom, a crucial treatment for snakebites, which has become a significant public health concern.

The bench told the Centre’s counsel, “You can take the states on board. The problem is throughout the country.”

It further suggested that the Centre organize a meeting with state representatives to take proactive measures, emphasizing that this was not an adversarial issue but a public health challenge. The Centre’s counsel assured the court that steps taken by the government would be placed on record.

Lawyers representing some states indicated they would file counter-affidavits, and the bench granted them 6 weeks to do so, scheduling the next hearing after that period.

The plea, filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi, sought urgent action to ensure the availability of anti-venom and snakebite treatment in health centres, government hospitals, and medical colleges across India.

The petition highlighted that India has the highest rate of snakebite fatalities in the world, with approximately 58,000 deaths annually.

Despite the high mortality rate, the plea pointed out that anti-venom (polyvenom) is often in short supply, especially in rural areas, leading to delayed treatment for snakebite victims. The petition called for a national health mission dedicated to snakebite prevention, along with public awareness campaigns to reduce deaths, particularly in rural regions.

Additionally, the plea urged the establishment of dedicated snakebite treatment and care units, staffed with specially trained doctors, in district hospitals and medical colleges, following standard medical protocols.

Court’s intervention signals the urgency of addressing this public health crisis and improving response systems nationwide.

