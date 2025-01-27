Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi High Court Rejects To Direct ECI After Plea Seeks To Cancel AAP Registration

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking the cancellation of the Aam Aadmi Party's registration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi High Court Rejects To Direct ECI After Plea Seeks To Cancel AAP Registration

Aam Aadmi Party


The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking the cancellation of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) registration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The plea alleged that the party had failed to disclose the criminal antecedents of itself and its candidates in the upcoming assembly elections.

The petitioner, Ashwin Mudgal, argued before the bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela that AAP’s failure to disclose criminal records violated the Supreme Court’s directives.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The court mandates that all political parties and candidates must publish any criminal antecedents before elections, according to the petition.

Mudgal’s counsel further emphasized that AAP was implicated in the alleged liquor scam, and the party had failed to disclose its involvement as an accused in the case. Despite these claims, the court pointed out that the Supreme Court’s ruling did not provide for the de-recognition of a political party.

The court ultimately dismissed the petition, stating that it could not take action to cancel AAP’s registration. The petitioner then withdrew the plea, with the option to approach the Supreme Court.

This decision marks a significant development in the ongoing debate about transparency and accountability in political parties, particularly regarding candidates’ criminal histories ahead of elections.

Read More: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches UCC Portal With Access In 23 Languages

Filed under

AAP Registration

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IDFC First Bank Shares Drop 5% Amid Weak Q3 Earnings And Analysts Slash Target Price

IDFC First Bank Shares Drop 5% Amid Weak Q3 Earnings And Analysts Slash Target Price

‘Snakebites Across Country, Do Something’: Supreme Court Directs Centre To Take States On Board

‘Snakebites Across Country, Do Something’: Supreme Court Directs Centre To Take States On Board

From Hyderabad To Haryana: All The States That Spoke On UCC

From Hyderabad To Haryana: All The States That Spoke On UCC

Sandeep Dikshit Defamation Case: Delhi Court Lists Complaint To Hear Arguments By CM Atishi, Sanjay Singh

Sandeep Dikshit Defamation Case: Delhi Court Lists Complaint To Hear Arguments By CM Atishi, Sanjay...

Amit Shah Takes A Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj Today

Amit Shah Takes A Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj Today

Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert,

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How The Cricketer Reacted

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox