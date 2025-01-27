Home
Monday, January 27, 2025
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches UCC Portal With Access In 23 Languages

On Monday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officially launched the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) portal in Uttarakhand at 12:30 pm,

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches UCC Portal With Access In 23 Languages


On Monday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officially launched the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) portal in Uttarakhand, marking a significant step towards legal reforms in the state. The event was held at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan in Dehradun, where CM Dhami inaugurated the portal in the presence of ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), and officials.

The newly launched portal, ucc.uk.gov.in, aims to streamline processes related to the Uniform Civil Code, ensuring ease of access for all residents in Uttarakhand. The portal provides essential information regarding various civil matters under the UCC, such as the registration and dissolution of live-in relationships, as well as access to the complete UCC law in both Hindi and English.

What the UCC Portal Offers?

The UCC portal has been designed to be user-friendly and accessible in 23 languages, making it available to a diverse population. This means people from various linguistic backgrounds will be able to understand the legal framework easily.

Key features of the portal include:

  • The UCC law is available in Hindi and English for all users.
  • Residents can download and verify certificates directly through the portal.
  • The platform allows residents to register and update their details.
  • Live-in relationship registration and dissolution can also be processed through this portal.

Registration Process: How to Sign Up for the UCC Portal

For those looking to register as a resident of Uttarakhand, the process is straightforward. Here are the steps involved:

  • Click on “Apply Now” on the portal to start the registration process.
  • You can register using Aadhaar for authentication. If you have an Aadhaar ID, you’ll need to provide the Aadhaar number or its virtual ID.
  • After entering your Aadhaar details, you will be prompted to confirm no-objection on three important aspects.
  • Once the no-objection is confirmed, you’ll receive an OTP (One-Time Password) on your registered Aadhaar number. Use this OTP to verify your registration.

For those who prefer an offline registration, the process is equally simple but doesn’t require Aadhaar authentication. Instead, you’ll need to provide your mobile number, where you’ll receive an OTP, and the process will continue from there.

The UCC portal is designed to be inclusive and accessible to all citizens, with options to register online or offline based on the user’s preferences. Whether you’re looking to access information, register for a live-in relationship, or verify your details, the UCC portal is set to become an essential tool for the people of Uttarakhand.

A Step Towards Legal Equity

The launch of the UCC portal is not just about providing access to legal information but also about ensuring that all residents of Uttarakhand have equal rights and responsibilities under the law. By making the registration process easy and accessible, the Uttarakhand government is promoting transparency and equality in legal processes, moving one step closer to achieving the goals of the Uniform Civil Code.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Implements Uniform Civil Code: Major Changes For Marriage, Divorce, And Property Rights

Filed under

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami UCC portal Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand

