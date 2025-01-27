Home
Monday, January 27, 2025
Uttarakhand Implements Uniform Civil Code: Major Changes For Marriage, Divorce, And Property Rights

Uttarakhand becomes the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) from January 27, 2025. The UCC brings significant changes including marriage registration, equal inheritance rights for daughters, and uniform divorce laws.

Uttarakhand Implements Uniform Civil Code: Major Changes For Marriage, Divorce, And Property Rights


Uttarakhand has made history by becoming the first state in India to implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) from today, January 27, 2025. This momentous step is seen as a significant move towards ensuring equality and justice for all citizens, regardless of gender, caste, or religion.

Key Highlights of UCC Implementation in Uttarakhand

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has been a strong proponent of the UCC, is set to launch the UCC portal at 12.30 pm today. The UCC is expected to bring about several transformative changes for Uttarakhand’s society, as outlined by CM Dhami. He emphasized that the new law will ensure equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens, fulfilling the promises made by his government before the elections.

CM Dhami expressed his vision for a prosperous and equitable society where there is no discrimination on the basis of caste, gender, or religion. This law, he said, is a crucial part of the country’s journey towards being organized, harmonious, and self-reliant under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Changes Under the UCC in Uttarakhand

With the implementation of the UCC, several laws have been put in place to create uniformity and fairness in personal civil matters. Here are the key changes brought by the UCC in Uttarakhand:

  • Marriage: Only one marriage will be legally valid at a time.
  • Divorce: Both husband and wife will have equal rights to divorce.
  • Property Rights: Daughters will now have equal rights to inherit property, just like sons.
  • Marriage Age: The legal marriage age for girls will be increased.
  • Marriage Registration: Marriage will only be valid if it is officially registered.
  • Live-in Relationships: These relationships must now be registered to be legally recognized.
  • Child Adoption: The process of adopting a child will be streamlined and easier for everyone.

Extensive Preparations for UCC

Before implementing the UCC, extensive groundwork was laid by an expert committee that consulted with 43 stakeholders. Over 72 meetings were held to finalize the draft. The committee received a vast number of suggestions from the public, with 49 lakh SMS responses, 29 lakh WhatsApp messages, and over 2.33 lakh suggestions from citizens. This feedback played a crucial role in shaping the final version of the law.

Timeline of UCC in Uttarakhand

The journey to implementing the UCC in Uttarakhand has been thorough and well-planned:

  • May 27, 2022: Formation of the expert committee under retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.
  • February 2, 2024: Committee submits its report.
  • February 7, 2024: The UCC bill was passed in the Uttarakhand assembly.
  • March 12, 2024: The bill received President’s approval.
  • January 20, 2025: Cabinet approval for the rules of the UCC.

Changes in Personal Law After UCC Implementation

The implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand also addresses several aspects of personal law that previously allowed for discrimination. The following changes will be enforced:

  • Mandatory marriage registration.
  • A uniform divorce law for all citizens.
  • A ban on practices like polygamy and Halala.
  • Legal marriage age set to 18 years for girls.
  • Equal inheritance rights for daughters.
  • Recognition of live-in relationships and their legal registration.
  • Children born from live-in relationships will have legal rights.

Uttarakhand’s decision to implement the UCC is a significant move towards gender equality, justice, and creating a society where all citizens are treated equally under the law. The state’s decision sets an example that could pave the way for other states in the country to adopt similar reforms.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Enforce Uniform Civil Code: What It Means For Citizens And Society?

