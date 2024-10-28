‘Spirit Of The Tempest’: How India’s First Indigenous Fighter Jet Came Into Being

The HAL HF-24 Marut, affectionately known as the "Spirit of the Tempest," marked a significant milestone in India’s aviation history as the first jet fighter developed and manufactured indigenously by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) during the 1960s and early '70s.

Designed by the Argentinian aeronautical engineer Kurt Tank, with Project Engineer George William Benjamin at the helm, the Marut made its maiden flight on June 17, 1961, and was officially inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) on April 1, 1967.

Combat Legacy and Phase-Out

Despite ambitious goals for the Marut to be a supersonic interceptor, it struggled to achieve its intended performance due to limitations imposed by its engines, which were affected by political and economic factors. Critics frequently pointed out the Marut’s cost and capability deficiencies in comparison to other fighters of the era. Yet, it found its niche in the battlefield, primarily serving as a fighter-bomber during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. In total, 147 Maruts were manufactured, with the IAF being the sole operator. However, by 1982, the Marut was deemed increasingly obsolescent, leading to its gradual phase-out in the late ’80s.

A Vision Takes Flight

The origins of the Marut can be traced back to the mid-1950s when HAL sought to expand its portfolio beyond trainer aircraft like the HAL HT-2. With the Indian government keen on establishing a robust domestic aircraft industry, a project for a supersonic fighter was launched. HAL’s journey began in earnest in 1956, underpinned by a desire to meet the Indian Air Force’s growing needs for advanced combat capabilities.

Early in the design process, HAL constructed a full-scale wooden glider, the HAL X-241, which served as a demonstrator for the fighter’s intended dimensions and control configurations. Its first flight in April 1959 paved the way for the prototype Marut, which took to the skies in June 1961, powered by UK-manufactured Bristol Siddeley Orpheus 703 turbojets.

A Mixed Legacy

Despite its innovative beginnings, the Marut faced challenges throughout its service. While it featured impressive safety features, such as manual controls for hydraulic failures and a twin-engine configuration, its performance was often criticized. Aviation expert Pushpindar Singh noted that the Marut had commendable low-level flying characteristics, but its maneuverability was hampered by inadequate engine power.

During the 1971 war, the Marut played a crucial role, with one notable aerial victory credited to Squadron Leader KK Bakshi, who reportedly shot down a Pakistani F-86 Sabre. However, the circumstances surrounding this engagement remain a topic of debate between Indian and Pakistani sources.

As the 1980s approached, the IAF began reconsidering the Marut’s role in modern warfare. Supporters argued for its continued service, citing its operational success and safety record, yet the tide had turned against the aging fighter. By the early 1980s, discussions of phasing out the Marut gained traction, as it was viewed as “no longer operationally viable.”

The HAL HF-24 Marut stands as a symbol of India’s pioneering spirit in aviation. Although it may not have achieved the heights originally envisioned, its legacy lives on as a testament to the ambition and resilience of India’s aerospace industry. Today, the Marut remains a point of pride, preserved in museums and remembered as a significant chapter in the nation’s journey toward self-reliance in military aviation.

