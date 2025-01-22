A wave of mysterious deaths in Badhaal village, Jammu and Kashmir, has prompted an urgent investigation, with 17 individuals, including 14 children, losing their lives between December 7 and January 19. Both local and central authorities are focused on uncovering the cause, with early findings pointing to possible pesticide contamination and neurotoxin exposure.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Tuesday that a thorough investigation is ongoing to determine the cause behind 17 deaths in Badhaal village, located approximately 55 km from Rajouri town. These mysterious deaths, which occurred between December 7 and January 19, have raised serious concerns. Concurrently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered the formation of an inter-ministerial team to investigate the incidents.

Symptoms Victims Reported

The victims reported symptoms such as fever, pain, nausea, intense sweating, and loss of consciousness before succumbing within days of being admitted to hospitals.

Experts from leading medical institutions, including the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, the National Institute of Virology in Pune, and the National Centre for Disease Control, have been deployed to examine the situation.

Seventeen Mysterious Deaths Spark Investigation

Seventeen individuals from three interrelated families in Badhaal village lost their lives to a mysterious illness. Of the deceased, 14 were children. Alarmed by the rising death toll, local authorities sought assistance from central health agencies.

The District Magistrate imposed Section 163 of the BNSS (formerly Section 144 CrPC), declaring the village a containment zone. Affected households were sealed, and the area was divided into three zones. Public gatherings were prohibited, and officials were tasked with monitoring the meals provided to families in the containment zones.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the village to express condolences and assured residents that the investigation would yield answers soon. He also emphasized the need for improving healthcare access in remote areas.

Jammu Mysterious Deaths Investigation Findings

Pesticide Contamination Suspected

Preliminary findings, as reported by The Indian Express, indicate that pesticide exposure may have contributed to the deaths. Residues of pesticides were discovered in a nearby ‘baoli’ (water reservoir), which is suspected to have been the source of water consumed by the victims. The local administration has since sealed the reservoir to prevent further usage.

District authorities have begun medical examinations of all villagers as a precautionary measure. So far, 3,500 samples from the region have tested negative for pathogens linked to diseases like dengue, dysentery, and food-borne hepatitis.

Role of Neurotoxins

Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of neurotoxins in the samples collected from the deceased. These chemicals disrupt the nervous system and can have severe consequences, including muscle weakness, seizures, and encephalopathy. Experts emphasized that common neurotoxins include pesticides, heavy metals, and drugs of abuse.

Further investigations have ruled out viral and bacterial infections, reinforcing the hypothesis of neurotoxin exposure as a potential cause.

Devastating Losses For Families

Among the affected families, Mohammad Aslam lost six children, along with his maternal uncle and aunt. These tragic deaths occurred during a ‘fatiha’ ceremony organized in memory of five children who died on December 7.

Three houses belonging to the affected families have been sealed, and 21 close relatives have been relocated to government accommodations under strict monitoring. Water samples from the spring in Badhaal village tested positive for pesticides, and the spring has been sealed to prevent further access.

An order issued by the authorities emphasized, “Tehsildar Khawas shall ensure that no villager must use the water from this spring in any case.”

Inter-Ministerial Team and SIT Formed

The inter-ministerial team, comprising officials from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Health, Agriculture, and Chemicals and Fertilizers, has visited Rajouri to oversee the investigation. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the police is also probing the deaths.

Doctors in Rajouri and Jammu collected blood and other samples from affected villagers and sent them to various labs across the country. Test reports have ruled out microbiological infections but confirmed the presence of neurotoxins.

Also Read: 17 Mysterious Deaths Inclusing 13 Children In Jammu And Kashmir, Section 163 Imposed