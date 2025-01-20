Stay Warm At Mahakumbh 2025: UP Introduces Online Firewood Purchase For Pilgrims

To help devotees stay warm during Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched an online system for purchasing bonfire wood. A total of 16 depots have been set up, offering firewood at Rs 600 per quintal.

In a significant move to help devotees brave the biting cold during Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government has introduced an online system to purchase bonfire wood. The initiative, spearheaded by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation, aims to streamline the process of buying firewood by making depot locations easily accessible via Google. This service is especially beneficial for pilgrims, including those arriving from abroad, who can now find firewood depots by simply searching for “firewood depot Prayagraj” online.

RK Chandna, a senior officer stationed in Prayagraj, stated that 16 firewood depots have been set up across the Mahakumbh area to cater to the growing demand for bonfire wood, which is expected to increase due to the severe cold during the event. The firewood will be sold at a rate of Rs 600 per quintal, making it affordable for the devotees. The 16 depots are strategically located in various sectors, including the popular Sector 16, ensuring easy access for everyone attending the grand event.

This move is not only an effort to provide relief from the cold but also an example of the Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation’s commitment to a well-organized Mahakumbh. By utilizing digital platforms, the Corporation ensures that pilgrims can easily find and reach the depots through mobile navigation systems. As part of the plan, the Corporation will supply approximately 27,000 quintals of wood during Mahakumbh 2025, with firewood being transported from various depots across the state.

The introduction of this online bonfire wood system adds convenience to the devotees’ Mahakumbh experience, allowing them to stay warm while focusing on their spiritual practices without worrying about sourcing firewood. This initiative marks an important step toward integrating modern technology with traditional religious events to ensure a seamless experience for all participants.

ALO READ: Fire Breaks Out Near Kinnar Akhara Camp At Maha Kumbh Mela, No Casualties Reported