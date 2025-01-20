Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
Fire Breaks Out Near Kinnar Akhara Camp At Maha Kumbh Mela, No Casualties Reported

The Shri Hari Divya Sadhana Peeth camp, situated on the Sangam Lower Road in Sector 16, next to the Kinnar Akhara, reported having witnessed the fire incident.

A fire broke out near the Kinnar Akhara camp in Sector 16 at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

This incident occurred just a day after a major fire in Sector 19 on Sunday, which had already raised concerns. CM Yogi visited the fire site on Sunday, to review the situation.

According to the reports of fire station officials, around 9:30 am in the morning, personnel stationed at the fire tower at the Ann Kshetra fire station were the first people to report to notice smoke above the vicinity where the Kinnar Akhara camp has been set up. Reports were made of the fire and dispatched a fire truck to the camp.

The Shri Hari Divya Sadhana Peeth camp, situated on the Sangam Lower Road in Sector 16, next to the Kinnar Akhara, reported having witnessed the fire incident. Local participants at the camp reacted promptly, dousing the flames with water and sand by the time the fire brigade arrived at the spot.

The appearance of the scene showed that the fire started from one of the tents. There were no casualties or injuries since most of the people who were at the scene could put off the fire before it spread further.

First Incident of fire

Another such incident took place on Sunday at a camp in Sector 19, when a cylinder exploded and a huge fire engulfed the place. Within a few minutes, the flames engulfed 18 tents before being controlled by fire brigade personnel. Sunday’s incident attracted around 15-16 fire trucks to the spot, but there were no reports of any casualties.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to maintain stricter safety measures at the Mela site after these incidents, so that any further fire could be avoided. The authorities are on high alert as they are monitoring the situation and taking precautionary measures for safeguarding the participants and visitors in the Maha Kumbh Mela.

ALSO READ: Fire In Mahakumbh Mela: CM Yogi Visits Fire Site In Prayagraj, No Casualties Reported

Kinnar Akhara Mahakumbh 2025 mahakumbh fire

