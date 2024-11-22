Stubble Burning in Punjab and Haryana; Satellite Evasion and Rising ‘Burnt Area’ Concerns

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana, reportedly burned stubble after satellite passovers to evade detection, leading to an increase in the total "burnt area."

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana are reportedly burning stubble after satellite passovers to evade detection, leading to a significant increase in the total “burnt area” despite reported decreases in stubble-burning incidents. This alarming trend has raised concerns about the accuracy of official data and the effectiveness of monitoring mechanisms, according to sources and documents accessed by The Hindu.

The Central government’s Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) is under scrutiny for not publicly addressing the discrepancies between burnt area data and the number of farm fires recorded by satellites.

Official Data Shows Contradictions

While CAQM has repeatedly informed the Supreme Court of a “significant reduction” in farm fires, data from both the Punjab government and the Centre tell a different story. Punjab saw its burnt area increase from 15.4 lakh hectares in 2022 to 19.1 lakh hectares in 2023—a 24% rise. Similarly, the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) reported a 15% increase in Punjab’s burnt area, from 21.03 lakh hectares to 24.2 lakh hectares.

Haryana’s situation is even more striking. The burnt area expanded from 3.5 lakh hectares in 2021 to 8.3 lakh hectares in 2023, marking a staggering 137% increase. This is despite CAQM reporting a 67% reduction in farm fires during the same period.

Farmers Leveraging Satellite Timing

The discrepancies appear to be linked to farmers strategically timing their stubble burning to avoid satellite detection. According to the March 7, 2024, minutes of a meeting held by the CAQM, Dr. Sultan Singh, Director of the Haryana Space Applications Centre, revealed that many farmers are aware of satellite pass timings and burn stubble afterward.

Supporting this claim, Bhavana Sahay of the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) noted that while farm fire counts are decreasing, the total burnt area has been increasing. This indicates that the current monitoring approach may underestimate the extent of stubble burning.

Challenges in Measuring Burnt Area

Farm fires are primarily detected through two NASA satellites, which pass over Punjab and Haryana between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., and again between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. These satellites use thermal imaging to detect temperature differences and identify active fires. However, this system provides farmers a window to burn stubble in the evening when satellites are not overhead.

In contrast, the burnt area is measured using Sentinel-2 satellites operated by the European Space Agency, which pass over the region every five days. As a result, the burnt area data are less frequent and not synchronized with daily fire counts, further complicating efforts to gauge the true extent of stubble burning.

CAQM’s Lack of Transparency

Despite being aware of these issues, the CAQM has not disclosed this information in its reports or affidavits submitted to the Supreme Court. From August to November 2023, the commission submitted seven affidavits but omitted any reference to the increase in burnt area or concerns raised in its March 7 meeting.

Critics argue that CAQM’s decision not to release burnt area data stems from differing formulas used by various agencies, making comparisons challenging. However, the lack of public disclosure has raised questions about transparency and accountability.

Environmental and Health Implications

Stubble burning is a major contributor to air pollution in northern India, particularly during the winter months when smog blankets the region. The burning of agricultural residue releases harmful pollutants such as particulate matter (PM2.5) and carbon dioxide, exacerbating health and environmental crises.

The discrepancies in data collection and reporting undermine efforts to combat the problem effectively. If burnt areas continue to rise undetected, the region’s air quality challenges will only worsen.

Call for Unified Monitoring Protocols

To address these discrepancies, the CAQM has requested the NRSC to develop a standardized protocol for estimating burnt areas. However, until such measures are implemented, the gap between farm fire counts and burnt area data will likely persist, complicating policy decisions and enforcement efforts.