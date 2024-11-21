Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Women Gets FREE Oxygen Delivered Online, WATCH The Viral Video

In a viral video, a woman has ordered food online through the Magicpin app and was surprised to find a free "oxygen bag".

Women Gets FREE Oxygen Delivered Online, WATCH The Viral Video

One would have never imagined ordering Oxygen online. But considering the hazardous situation in the national capital, social media is flooded with memes and rants over conserving Oxygen.  However, in a viral video, a woman has ordered food online through the Magicpin app and was surprised to find a free “oxygen bag” included with her delivery. The video was originally shared by the woman which was later reshared by the page ‘sarcastic us

This video goes viral amid the worsening situation in the Delhi. The Air Quality Index today is 379 which is slightly better than the previous eight days record.

Watch the viral video: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us)

O2 For You Cutuuu

The video begins with the woman unpacking her food delivery, only to discover an additional item—a small pack labeled “O2 for you Cutuuu.” The unexpected inclusion left her amused and curious.

Viral Reactions

The video has amassed over 30,000 likes, sparking laughter and debate online. Captioned “Left us breathless,” the post has drawn attention to the innovative, if slightly humorous, response to Delhi’s pollution crisis.

Social media users were quick to share their opinions. While some found the idea entertaining, others reflected on its potential future relevance.

“People laughed when the first mineral water bottles were introduced, saying, ‘Who would buy it? We have plenty of free water.’ But now, it’s a necessity. The same will happen with these oxygen packs—they’ll be popular in the future,” one user commented.

Another user kept it simple with “Superb,” while a third quipped, “Pollution control – R.IP”

While the “oxygen bag” was clearly intended as a lighthearted gesture, it highlights the growing concern over Delhi’s air pollution and the creative, if unconventional, ways people are addressing the issue.

Also Read: 7 Surprising Causes Of Anemia You Might Not Know About

Filed under

delhi pollution Free Oxygen Oxygen Delivered Online viral video
Advertisement

Also Read

Adani Green Decides To Halt USD-Denominated Bond Offerings

Adani Green Decides To Halt USD-Denominated Bond Offerings

‘Gautam Adani Should Be Arrested Now, PM Modi Is Involved With Adani In Corruption’: Rahul Gandhi

‘Gautam Adani Should Be Arrested Now, PM Modi Is Involved With Adani In Corruption’: Rahul...

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Deepinder Goyal Trolled For Asking Job Seekers To Pay ₹20 Lakh For A Position At Zomato

Deepinder Goyal Trolled For Asking Job Seekers To Pay ₹20 Lakh For A Position At...

CBSE Announces 2024-25 Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet; Find Out How To Access

CBSE Announces 2024-25 Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet; Find Out How To Access

Entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

‘If I Died Would You…’: Liam Payne Once Spoke About His Own Funeral On Social Media, Post Resurfaces

‘If I Died Would You…’: Liam Payne Once Spoke About His Own Funeral On Social

Chris Stapleton Shines at 58th CMA Awards with Triple Performances

Chris Stapleton Shines at 58th CMA Awards with Triple Performances

Prasar Bharati Launches OTT App Waves, Here’s How You Can Download It

Prasar Bharati Launches OTT App Waves, Here’s How You Can Download It

How Did Influential Malayalam Actor Meghanathan Die? Actor Passes Away At 60

How Did Influential Malayalam Actor Meghanathan Die? Actor Passes Away At 60

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Meet Margaret Chola AKA Internet’s ‘Glamma’: Granny With A Glam!

Meet Margaret Chola AKA Internet’s ‘Glamma’: Granny With A Glam!

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox