Women Gets FREE Oxygen Delivered Online, WATCH The Viral Video

In a viral video, a woman has ordered food online through the Magicpin app and was surprised to find a free "oxygen bag".

One would have never imagined ordering Oxygen online. But considering the hazardous situation in the national capital, social media is flooded with memes and rants over conserving Oxygen. However, in a viral video, a woman has ordered food online through the Magicpin app and was surprised to find a free “oxygen bag” included with her delivery. The video was originally shared by the woman which was later reshared by the page ‘sarcastic us‘

This video goes viral amid the worsening situation in the Delhi. The Air Quality Index today is 379 which is slightly better than the previous eight days record.

Watch the viral video:

The video begins with the woman unpacking her food delivery, only to discover an additional item—a small pack labeled “O2 for you Cutuuu.” The unexpected inclusion left her amused and curious.

Viral Reactions

The video has amassed over 30,000 likes, sparking laughter and debate online. Captioned “Left us breathless,” the post has drawn attention to the innovative, if slightly humorous, response to Delhi’s pollution crisis.

Social media users were quick to share their opinions. While some found the idea entertaining, others reflected on its potential future relevance.

“People laughed when the first mineral water bottles were introduced, saying, ‘Who would buy it? We have plenty of free water.’ But now, it’s a necessity. The same will happen with these oxygen packs—they’ll be popular in the future,” one user commented.

Another user kept it simple with “Superb,” while a third quipped, “Pollution control – R.IP”

While the “oxygen bag” was clearly intended as a lighthearted gesture, it highlights the growing concern over Delhi’s air pollution and the creative, if unconventional, ways people are addressing the issue.

