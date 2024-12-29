Student Suicides in Kota Drop By 50%, Reports City DM

The district administration of Kota, Rajasthan, has reported a remarkable 50% decrease in student suicides in 2024 compared to the previous year, marking a significant improvement in the mental health and safety of coaching students. This positive trend has been attributed to a series of proactive measures by the local government and coaching institutes, aiming to address the pressures faced by students in this coaching hub of the country.

According to Kota Collector Ravindra Goswami, the number of suicides among students in the city has reduced from 26 in 2023 to 17 in 2024, a decrease of 50%. Goswami stated that this reduction is a direct result of strict compliance with guidelines for coaching institutes and hostels. These efforts, under the vigilance of the district administration, aim to improve student safety and mental well-being.

Key Measures Contributing to the Decline

Several measures have been implemented by the district administration to create a safer environment for students. Key initiatives include:

Guidelines for Coaching Institutes and Hostels: A set of strict regulations for coaching institutes and hostels has been enforced, ensuring that these institutions adhere to safety protocols and provide a supportive environment for students. Gate-Keeper Training for Hostel Wardens: In line with WHO norms, hostel wardens have undergone training to identify early signs of distress among students and provide timely intervention. SOS Help Services: The introduction of SOS help services has been a critical step in allowing students to seek assistance during moments of crisis, ensuring quicker responses to emergencies. Interactive Sessions with Students: The district administration has organized regular interactive events such as ‘Dinner with Collector’ and ‘Samwad’ to engage with students, understand their concerns, and provide a platform for open dialogue. Safety Initiatives for Women: The Kalika Squad has been deployed to ensure the safety of female students, addressing their specific concerns and providing a sense of security.

The district has also launched the ‘Kota Cares’ program, reaffirming its commitment to the well-being and safety of students. The program focuses on offering better facilities, an improved environment, and mental health support to students studying in the city. Goswami highlighted the involvement of Kota alumni in this initiative, encouraging former students to connect with current aspirants and share their experiences.

A Shift in the Coaching Industry’s Landscape

Despite these positive changes, the Kota coaching industry has faced challenges. The number of students in the city has dropped significantly, from 2-2.5 lakh to just 85,000 to 1 lakh in 2024. This decline has been attributed to negative publicity surrounding student suicides, the implementation of new guidelines regulating coaching centers, and the expansion of coaching institutes to other cities. As a result, the annual revenues of coaching centers in Kota have seen a sharp reduction from ₹6,500-7,000 crore to ₹3,500 crore.

The district administration has also focused on improving Kota’s image as a cultural and tourist destination. The three-day Kota Mahotsav, held recently, showcased the city’s rich cultural heritage and offered entertainment for students, emphasizing the importance of a balanced lifestyle. Additionally, Kota’s involvement in the lives of over one crore students from across the country has been highlighted as a key aspect of the city’s history.

A Message of Assurance to Parents

In an effort to strengthen trust with parents, Goswami has written to the families of coaching students, reaffirming Kota’s commitment to the development and safety of their children. He assured parents that the city remains dedicated to providing a safe and conducive environment for students to pursue their academic goals.

The substantial decline in student suicides in Kota represents a positive shift in how the city addresses student well-being. With a combination of regulatory measures, mental health support systems, and community engagement initiatives, Kota is making strides towards ensuring the safety and success of students pursuing their dreams in the competitive world of coaching.