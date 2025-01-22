Home
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Successful Mock Drill Conducted For Uttarakhand UCC Portal

The Uttarakhand Government’s Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) has successfully conducted a mock drill for the Uttarakhand UCC Portal today.

The Uttarakhand Government’s Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) has successfully conducted a mock drill for the Uttarakhand UCC Portal today, marking a significant step in the portal’s operational readiness ahead of its official rollout.

During the exercise, more than 3,500 citizens as the dummy entries were registered on the portal, and action was taken on around 200 dummy applications by sub-registrars and registrars. Additionally, 7,728 officer IDs were successfully created.

Officials of the ITDA department informed that the primary objective of this mock drill was to identify technical bottlenecks and operational challenges associated with the rollout of the UCC Portal, and this goal was successfully achieved during the exercise. Minor technical issues were identified within the citizen module, particularly in the Aadhaar-enabled registration process. Additionally, mapping errors between registrar and sub-registrar user accounts were noted in certain areas.

ITDA promptly took note of these concerns and has initiated the process of addressing them, while also implementing further measures to ensure a timely resolution.

“This mock drill also enabled further streamlining of the portal’s workflow, ensuring that all processes—from user registration to final approvals—are optimized for efficiency. By evaluating performance and identifying bottlenecks, ITDA is committed to refining each stage of the process, thereby enhancing both user experience and overall service delivery,” stated an ITDA official of the Uttrakhand government.

Further it was conveyed that the Uttarakhand UCC Portal is poised to streamline services and improve access for citizens across the state.

A mock drill at the level of CSC is also being kept on 24th January.

Uttarakhand UCC Portal

