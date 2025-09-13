Super Sunday Hype Builds In Valley, Students Told To Avoid Controversy
Super Sunday Hype Builds In Valley, Students Told To Avoid Controversy

Super Sunday Hype Builds In Valley, Students Told To Avoid Controversy

Ahead of the India Pakistan match in Asia Cup on September 14, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) National Convener Nasir Khuehami said that while the match is a much-anticipated sporting spectacle. Mr Khuehami also said that students must remain focused on their academics and refrain from any activity that could lead to trouble.

Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of J&K Students Association, (Photo Credit- x.com/NasirKhuehami)
Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of J&K Students Association, (Photo Credit- x.com/NasirKhuehami)

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: September 13, 2025 23:27:05 IST

By Ashiq Mir

Srinagar, Sept 13: As cricket fans gear up for tomorrow’s high-octane India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, Kashmir is buzzing with excitement. Dubbed “Super Sunday” by locals, the atmosphere in the valley is electric, with tea stalls, college campuses, and markets echoing with cricket discussions — from team combinations to match predictions.

Amid the rising fervour, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has issued a cautionary appeal to students studying outside the region, urging them to celebrate responsibly and avoid any controversy.

JKSA National Convener Nasir Khuehami said that while the match is a much-anticipated sporting spectacle, students must remain focused on their academics and refrain from any activity that could lead to trouble.

“We understand the hype and excitement. But students must remember their primary purpose of being outside the Valley is education. They must not get involved in any provocative behaviour or social media debates that could land them in legal or academic trouble,” he said.

Khuehami reminded that past Indo-Pak matches have resulted in several Kashmiri students facing detentions or legal summons over social media posts and heated exchanges.

“Support your team, enjoy the game, but don’t get carried away. No provocative content, no online fights — just be responsible fans,” he added.

Local residents echoed the sentiment. Adil Rather, a student from Bemina, said the entire valley is excited but agrees that restraint is necessary. “After the match, our focus must return to our careers and studies,” he said.

Insha Bashir, a student at Women’s College Srinagar, added, “Sports should unite us. Turning it into a fight defeats the purpose.”

With the backdrop of recent tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, JKSA emphasized the need for caution, saying, “We don’t want Kashmiri students to become soft targets for any backlash.” 

The Indo-Pak match is scheduled for tomorrow evening, and fans across the globe are calling it one of the most anticipated encounters of the tournament.

Also read: IND VS PAK Asia Cup 2025: Who Will Be the Game Changer in India vs Pakistan Clash?

Tags: Asia Cup india-pakistan-asia-cup Nasir Khuehami

Super Sunday Hype Builds In Valley, Students Told To Avoid Controversy

Super Sunday Hype Builds In Valley, Students Told To Avoid Controversy

