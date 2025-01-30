Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Supreme Court Faults Summons Order, Junks Case Against Firm Accused Of Making Poor Quality Drugs

The Supreme Court quashed the proceedings against a firm accused of manufacturing sub-standard drugs, citing the trial court's failure to provide any justification in its summoning order.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Supreme Court Faults Summons Order, Junks Case Against Firm Accused Of Making Poor Quality Drugs


The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the proceedings against a firm accused of manufacturing sub-standard drugs, citing the trial court’s failure to provide any justification in its summoning order.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih noted that the trial court’s order was a “non-speaking one,” meaning it lacked any reasons, even superficially, for summoning the accused.

The firm, along with others, had appealed against the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s October 2023 decision, which had rejected their plea to quash the proceedings in the Kurnool trial court. However, the Supreme Court focused on the fundamental issue that the magistrate had issued the summons without providing any rationale.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The bench stated, “We do not find it necessary to consider the submissions made by the appellants on various grounds, as the appeal is liable to be allowed on the short ground that the magistrate has issued the process without assigning any reasons.”

In its judgment, the Court emphasized that no reasons were provided in the summoning order. “The summoning order is totally a non-speaking one,” the bench stated, highlighting the procedural flaw. As a result, the Supreme Court set aside the High Court’s ruling, quashing the trial court’s July 2023 summoning order and the related proceedings.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed in May 2019 by the drugs inspector of Kurnool Urban, under Section 32 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The complaint alleged that the company, its managing partner, and others had manufactured, sold, and distributed drugs that were of sub-standard quality.

The issue arose from a drug sample taken by the complainant in September 2018, which was later found to be “not of standard quality” after analysis.

Despite this, the trial court had issued a summoning order without providing any reasoning, prompting the firm’s appeal to the Supreme Court.

By quashing the proceedings, the Supreme Court underscored the importance of adhering to legal standards, particularly the necessity for trial courts to offer clear justifications when summoning accused individuals.

Read More: Judicial Commission With 3 Members Set To Investigate Mahakumbh Stampede

Filed under

Poor Quality Drugs

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

16 Key Bills, Including Waqf And Finance Bill 2025, To Be Tabled In Parliament’s Budget 2025

16 Key Bills, Including Waqf And Finance Bill 2025, To Be Tabled In Parliament’s Budget...

16 Key Bills To Be Tabled In Parliament’s Budget Session, Including Waqf Amendment Act And Immigration Bill

16 Key Bills To Be Tabled In Parliament’s Budget Session, Including Waqf Amendment Act And...

What Does Asteroid Bennu Samples Mean For NASA?

What Does Asteroid Bennu Samples Mean For NASA?

How Does Government Prepare Its Union Budget Every Year?

How Does Government Prepare Its Union Budget Every Year?

Washington DC Plane Crash: What Made Potomac Rescue Operation Challenging?

Washington DC Plane Crash: What Made Potomac Rescue Operation Challenging?

Entertainment

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj Barjatya Dropped Him

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox