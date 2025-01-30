In the wake of the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh, which claimed the lives of at least 30 people and left 60 others injured, the state government has formed a three-member judicial commission to determine the reasons behind the disaster.

In the wake of the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh, which claimed the lives of at least 30 people and left 60 others injured, the state government has formed a three-member judicial commission to determine the reasons behind the disaster. The panel, led by retired judge Harsh Kumar, has been given a month to complete its investigation, though efforts will be made to expedite the process.

Panel Takes Immediate Action On Mahakumbh Stampede

On Thursday, panel members, including former Director General of Police (DGP) VK Gupta and retired IAS officer DK Singh, arrived at their designated office and officially commenced their inquiry. “We have taken charge within hours of the announcement as the probe has to be taken up on priority,” Harsh Kumar told PTI, emphasizing the urgency of the matter.

Plans to Visit Prayagraj Soon

The commission is expected to visit Prayagraj, the site of the stampede, in the coming days. However, the exact date of the visit has not yet been disclosed. “We will try to expedite the process within the given one-month timeline,” Kumar stated, indicating that the panel would aim for a thorough yet swift investigation.

When asked whether the members would focus on different aspects of the investigation separately, Kumar responded, “We will discuss this amongst ourselves. Can’t go into detail right now.” The panel is likely to examine multiple factors, including crowd management measures, security lapses, and the overall preparedness of the authorities during the religious gathering.

Mahakumbh Stampede: What Happened?

The stampede occurred in the pre-dawn hours at the Sangam area, where millions of devotees had gathered to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar. According to police reports, the situation spiraled out of control when pilgrims attempted to breach barricades, leading to a crush that overwhelmed those waiting on the other side.

Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos, with people falling over one another as panic spread. Emergency responders rushed to the site to assist the injured, but the sheer density of the crowd made rescue efforts challenging.

The incident has raised serious concerns about crowd control measures during such massive gatherings. The Maha Kumbh, which attracts millions of pilgrims from across India and abroad, requires extensive planning and coordination to ensure safety. Experts believe that a failure in managing the influx of devotees, coupled with inadequate barriers and security measures, may have contributed to the catastrophe.

Public Outcry and Government Response To Mahakumbh Stampede

Following the tragedy, there has been an outpouring of grief and demands for accountability from both the public and opposition parties. Many have questioned whether authorities had anticipated the sheer number of attendees and whether adequate preparations were made to handle the situation.

The Uttar Pradesh government has assured the public that those responsible for any negligence will be held accountable. “This is a matter of utmost concern, and we are committed to ensuring such incidents do not recur in the future,” a government spokesperson said.