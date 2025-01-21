Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
we-woman
Surat Businessman Creates Lab-Grown Diamond Replica Of Donald Trump

The stunning creation, which took two months to complete, was the work of a team of five skilled gemologists led by industrialist Smit Patel. Surat, known for its diamond industry, has also become prominent for its lab-grown diamonds.

To mark Donald Trump’s return to the presidency on January 20, a Surat-based diamond businessman crafted a unique gift for the occasion—a 4.5-carat lab-grown diamond replica of the US President.

The stunning creation, which took two months to complete, was the work of a team of five skilled gemologists led by industrialist Smit Patel. Surat, known for its diamond industry, has also become prominent for its lab-grown diamonds.

Patel explained that while natural diamonds are mined and polished in Surat, lab-grown diamonds are cultivated in a lab under high pressure, with identical value and quality.

The diamond replica, graded D for high purity and brilliant shine, is valued at around Rs 20,00,000. This is the same company that previously created a 7.5-carat lab-grown green diamond, gifted by Prime Minister Modi to Jill Biden.

