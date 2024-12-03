Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Tamil Nadu Shuts Schools And Colleges In Four Districts Amid Cyclone Fengal’s Heavy Rains

Tamil Nadu closes schools and colleges in four districts due to heavy rains from Cyclone Fengal. CM Stalin is monitoring the relief efforts as 18 rescue teams have been deployed and 147 camps have been set up for 7,776 affected residents. Restoration work and compensation plans are in place.

Tamil Nadu Shuts Schools And Colleges In Four Districts Amid Cyclone Fengal’s Heavy Rains

Tamil Nadu’s education department is going to take a temporary break as Cyclone Fengal brings heavy rains across the state. Schools and colleges in four districts—the Nilgiris, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry—will be shut on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, the IMD warned.

District Magistrate Lakshmi Bhavya announced the closure of all schools in the Nilgiris due to heavy rainfall. Similar measures were extended to Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry districts, where both schools and colleges will remain closed to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Other districts have also enforced school shutdowns, these include Ranipet, Salem, and Tiruvannamalai. Locally, some areas include Thirukovilur Town in Kallakurichi and Pechampalli and Uthangarai Taluks in Krishnagiri.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Inspected Cyclone Fengal-Affected Areas

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the Cyclone Fengal-affected areas in the Dharmapuri district on Monday. He made an on-the-spot assessment of the restoration works at the land bridge in Vathalmalai, underlining the proactive approach by the government in preventing the ravages of the cyclone.

Chief Minister MK Stalin lashed out at the Centre for not permitting Tamil Nadu MPs to raise the issue of devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal in Parliament.

“In Parliament, MPs were not allowed to speak about Cyclone Fengal. As part of our responsibility, we are assessing the damages and will send a report. That is our duty and responsibility. It is also their responsibility to respond, but they are refusing to do so. Despite this, we are doing our best,” he said at a press briefing in Chennai.

Stalin also targeted opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for allegations against the government, saying that the public is aware of the effectiveness of the state’s relief measures.

Relief Operations In Full Swing

The Chief Minister hailed district officers, ministers, and rescue teams for their tireless efforts during this crisis. He assured the public that comprehensive relief measures are underway to address the damage caused by the cyclone.

“I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure normalcy is restored. I have advised officials to complete all ground-level work promptly. Affected individuals will receive compensation for damages to livestock, property or loss of life,” CM Stalin stated.

So far, 18 rescue teams of 493 personnel have been put in place across the state.

In Villupuram, 15 rescue teams comprise 407 personnel from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and are working very actively on the relief operations.

Cuddalore has managed the rescue and recovery process under the guidance of 56 personnel from NDRF and SDRF
A landslide in Tiruvannamalai is currently being dealt with by a specialist 30-member team, led by engineers from IIT

In addition to rescue operations, the state government has opened 147 relief camps for displaced people by Cyclone Fengal. These camps currently shelter 7,776 people.

“All necessary arrangements, including food, water, and medical care, have been made to ensure the well-being of those in relief camps,” Stalin confirmed.

cyclone Fengal Latest national news national news Tamil Nadu

