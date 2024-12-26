Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Tax Raids On Jaipur Wedding Planners Reveal Crypto Use, Rs 20 cr In Cash & Jewels Seized

According to the I-T Act, no person can receive an amount of Rs 2 lakh or more in cash in aggregate from a person in a day; or in respect of a single transaction; or, in respect of transactions relating to one event or occasion from a person.

Tax Raids On Jaipur Wedding Planners Reveal Crypto Use, Rs 20 cr In Cash & Jewels Seized

In a shocking revelation, Income Tax (I-T) officials in Jaipur have uncovered cryptocurrency transactions during raids on wedding planners. Over ₹20 crore worth of cash and jewellery were seized, and three crypto wallets were frozen. The planners were reportedly converting client payments into cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and USDT (Stablecoin), using hawala networks to move unreported funds.

Crypto Transactions Uncovered in Wedding Industry

During raids at around 20 wedding planning premises, I-T officials discovered hidden cryptocurrency accounts. Some wedding planners had been regularly converting the cash they received from clients into cryptocurrencies, potentially conducting some transactions using these virtual assets.

According to sources, three crypto wallets were found, one linked to an international exchange, while the others were associated with local platforms. The officials also discovered mentions of additional crypto accounts in WhatsApp chats, though the assessees refused to share their passwords. The I-T department took swift action by freezing the wallets and sending requests to exchanges for account information.

Hawala Networks Facilitate Crypto Transactions

The use of hawala operators to convert unreported cash into cryptocurrencies was a key discovery. Popular cryptos like USDT (a digital dollar) and Bitcoin are exchanged for Indian Rupees (INR) through these informal networks, which can then be moved to international exchanges.

This practice has become more challenging for users in recent years, as most exchanges now require Know Your Customer (KYC) checks before accepting deposits from private wallets. However, some are still finding ways to bypass this, potentially using slack KYC platforms or utilizing cheques to convert cash into crypto.

Expanding Investigations and Digital Evidence

Digital data from spreadsheets, emails, and WhatsApp chats provided a trail of unreported cash transactions related to weddings and events. The I-T department is now analyzing this data to uncover all parties involved in these illicit transactions.

The raids suggest a widespread network of wedding planners, hotel owners, decorators, caterers, and other vendors using both cash and banking channels to receive payments from customers. Authorities believe this could indicate a larger operation spanning cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Violation of Tax Laws and the Cash Payment Limit

The wedding industry’s practice of accepting large amounts of unreported cash is a direct violation of tax laws. According to the Income Tax Act, no individual is allowed to receive ₹2 lakh or more in cash in a single transaction, or from a single person during an event. The I-T department is expected to conduct further investigations to uncover any illegal practices, including the use of dummy or mule accounts for depositing cash.

Impact on the Wedding Industry and Tax Compliance

While extravagant weddings may be motivated by prestige, social pressure, or a desire for opulence, the hidden financial practices of the industry could have serious consequences under tax law. The raids have highlighted a pressing need for better compliance with financial regulations in this lucrative sector.

Filed under

Income Tax Raid WEDDING PLANNERS

Advertisement

Also Read

TCS Begins Campus Hiring; Adds 11,000 In H1 FY25

TCS Begins Campus Hiring; Adds 11,000 In H1 FY25

China Plans $411 Billion Fiscal Stimulus Amid Growing Fears Of Trump’s Tariffs

China Plans $411 Billion Fiscal Stimulus Amid Growing Fears Of Trump’s Tariffs

IND vs AUS: Sam Konstas Breaks Records Against Bumrah On Debut, Becomes Second Player To Do So

IND vs AUS: Sam Konstas Breaks Records Against Bumrah On Debut, Becomes Second Player To...

Bizarre! UK Doctors Discover 27 Contact Lenses Stuck In Woman’s Eye

Bizarre! UK Doctors Discover 27 Contact Lenses Stuck In Woman’s Eye

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar Reunite for Romantic Comedy After Three-Year Rift After ‘Dostana 2’

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar Reunite for Romantic Comedy After Three-Year Rift After ‘Dostana 2’

Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar Reunite for Romantic Comedy After Three-Year Rift After ‘Dostana 2’

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar Reunite for Romantic Comedy After Three-Year Rift After ‘Dostana 2’

When Will Squid Game Season 2 Premiere On Netflix? Find Out Here

When Will Squid Game Season 2 Premiere On Netflix? Find Out Here

Mariah Carey Gets NFL Christmas Gameday Started With Her Classic Hit ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey Gets NFL Christmas Gameday Started With Her Classic Hit ‘All I Want For

Taylor Swift’s New Ring Dazzles At Chiefs Game—But It’s Not What You Think

Taylor Swift’s New Ring Dazzles At Chiefs Game—But It’s Not What You Think

Why Were Allu Arjun Fans Forced To Watch Baby John With Pushpa 2 Tickets In Jaipur?

Why Were Allu Arjun Fans Forced To Watch Baby John With Pushpa 2 Tickets In

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox