Tejashwi Yadav's "rubbish statement" on Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana proves he is "anti-women, anti-development": Nityanand Rai

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 27 (ANI): Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Friday strongly criticised Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav for his comments on the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, accusing him of being “anti-women and anti-development.”

The backlash followed Tejashwi Yadav’s remark labelling the NDA-led Bihar government a “copycat” and alleging that the Rs 10,000 granted under the scheme was effectively a loan that would later be recovered.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Rai hailed the direct transfer of Rs 10,000 into women’s accounts under the scheme as a “historic moment” and highlighted Bihar’s pioneering role in empowering women through self-employment opportunities.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai said, “…It is a historic step by PM Modi to deposit an amount of Rs 10,000 directly into the accounts of women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, a scheme led by the NDA… Bihar is the first state to provide women with opportunities for self-employment… Tejashwi Yadav and the Lalu family have only one scheme, which is ‘Mera Parivar, Sukhi Parivar’…Tejashwi Yadav’s rubbish statement on Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana proves that he is anti-women and anti-development. “

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged a beneficiary of the scheme in Bihar to share her experience with other women and highlighted the positive impact of government initiatives under the present regime.

At the event, beneficiary Noorjahan Khatun recounted her journey of running a tailoring business and expressed gratitude for the Rs 10,000 grant transferred under the scheme.

Beneficiaries in Patna also praised the scheme, describing it as a “relief” for women.

A beneficiary told ANI, “We have got a lot of relief. Now we are getting a chance to go out. We never thought that this could happen in Patna, but today the Modi government has made such a scheme that we have got a chance to go out. The government has helped a lot. We are getting good employment, we want to thank PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar.”

Geetanjali Devi, another beneficiary, expressed happiness for the direct bank transfer of Rs 10,000. “We will benefit greatly from this. Until now, no one had thought about us, but CM Nitish Kumar and the Prime Minister have thought about women. The first instalment of 10,000 rupees is being given. I am very happy. My entire family is happy,” she said.

Prime Minister Modi recently launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, transferring Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar, amounting to a total of Rs 7,500 crore.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of Rs 10,000 via Direct Benefit Transfer, with the possibility of additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases. (ANI)

