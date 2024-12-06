Telangana HC Directs Police Not To Arrest BRS MLA Harish Rao Till Dec 30

Telangana High Court has stayed the arrest of Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and former minister T. Harish Rao in a phone-tapping case.

The Telangana High Court has stayed the arrest of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister T. Harish Rao in a phone-tapping case involving Congress leader G. Chakradhar Goud.

Justice K. Laxman, presiding over the matter, directed the police not to arrest Harish Rao immediately but allowed the investigation to proceed with proper notices issued to him.

The case revolves around allegations by Goud, a real estate businessman and Congress leader, who claimed that during the BRS regime, Harish Rao orchestrated the tapping of his phone and those of 20 family members during the assembly elections last year.

Goud’s complaint, filed on December 1 with Punjagutta police, accuses Harish Rao and others, including Praneeth Rao, of engaging in criminal conspiracy, extortion, and other offenses under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

In his petition to the high court, Harish Rao sought to quash the case, asserting that the complaint lacked substance and was politically motivated. He argued that no preliminary investigation was conducted and dismissed the allegations as baseless, contending that the case could damage his reputation and political career.

Justice Laxman instructed Harish Rao to cooperate with the inquiry while issuing notices to Goud. The court has adjourned the hearing to a later date.

Why Harish Rao, Kaushik Reddy Got Arrested?

In a separate incident, Harish Rao and another BRS MLA, Padi Kaushik Reddy, were arrested by Banjara Hills police for allegedly obstructing police duties. The police visited Kaushik Reddy’s residence on Thursday to arrest him for reportedly misbehaving with police officials a day earlier. Harish Rao, upon learning of the situation, arrived at Reddy’s residence and attempted to interfere with the police action.

Both leaders were taken into custody and shifted to the Gachibowli police station. The arrests sparked protests, with a large number of BRS supporters gathering outside the station and raising slogans against the state government.

The dual legal challenges highlight growing tensions between the BRS and opposition parties in Telangana, with accusations of political vendettas and misuse of law enforcement being central to the disputes. The unfolding events are likely to have significant political ramifications in the state.

