Ten injured as house collapses in Indore, rescue operations underway

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): At least ten people, including two children and eight adults, were injured after a two-storey house collapsed behind Premsukh Talkies on Jawahar Marg in Indore late on Monday night, officials said.

Rescue operations are currently underway, with authorities suspecting that more individuals may still be trapped under the debris.

All the injured have been rescued and shifted to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Indore Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that the building had commercial shops on the ground floor and residential quarters above.

“It’s a two-story building. Shops are located below it, and above it appears to be a residential area. Approximately 40-45% of the building has collapsed. Some people are buried under the debris, of which 10 have been shifted to the hospital. There’s a possibility that more people may be buried. Search operation is ongoing,” he said.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma, who is overseeing the rescue operation, said that 13 people were believed to be inside the structure at the time of the incident.

“Thirteen people were inside. Rescue operations are underway, with ten individuals already rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment. The remaining three people are still being rescued by the SDRF and municipal teams, who are working to ensure everyone is safely evacuated and treated. No detailed reports are available yet, but the situation is being closely monitored. The priority is to rescue all trapped individuals and provide them with necessary medical care,” he said.

He added that the district administration is continuously monitoring the situation. “Medical staff is overseeing the ongoing rescue operation following the collapse. The house is reported to be approximately eight years old, and we are gathering more information about this. But right now, our first priority is to rescue everyone and provide them proper treatment,” the Collector stated.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indore Municipal Corporation, and other emergency responders are at the site, carrying out rescue and clearance operations. Heavy machinery and equipment are being used to remove the debris and search for any survivors.

Officials said that updates will be provided as the situation evolves and more details emerge. The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

