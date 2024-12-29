Meenakshi Lekhi, Member of Parliament and leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, discussed India’s remarkable progress and the significant strides the country has made in various sectors.

In a recent interview on The Bharat Almanac, Meenakshi Lekhi, Member of Parliament and leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, discussed India’s remarkable progress and the significant strides the country has made in various sectors. From lifting millions out of extreme poverty to the rise of India’s global economic influence, Lekhi highlighted the key achievements of the nation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Lifting Millions Out of Extreme Poverty

One of India’s most notable successes has been the drastic reduction in extreme poverty. “Over 25 crore people have been lifted from extreme poverty,” Lekhi shared, citing a World Bank report. “This is a remarkable achievement, and the global community is amazed at the transformation India has undergone in such a short span of time.”

These numbers signify a broader shift in India’s socioeconomic landscape, underscoring the government’s focus on poverty alleviation and rural development.

Meenakshi Lekhi on Economic Growth: From Fragile 5 to Global Powerhouse

Lekhi also pointed to India’s economic resurgence. The country, once categorized among the ‘Fragile Five’ economies due to corruption and economic mismanagement, has now surpassed several benchmarks and is well on its way to becoming the third-largest economy in the world.

“We’ve already crossed the threshold of being the fourth or fifth largest economy. Very soon, we could become the third-largest economy globally,” Lekhi asserted. “The economy plays a big role in making sure that we can afford to invest in critical areas like healthcare, education, and sanitation.”

This shift in India’s economic fortunes is reflected in the country’s ability to provide for its vast population, now nearing 1.3 billion. Despite challenges, India is making significant strides toward fulfilling its responsibilities as both a leading global economy and a developing nation.

A Unified Nation Amidst Diversity

India’s success, according to Lekhi, is deeply rooted in its spirit of unity and peaceful coexistence. “Despite our vast diversity—whether in religion, language, or culture—Indians are generally peaceful and compassionate,” she noted. “The country demonstrated this during the COVID-19 pandemic, where people followed discipline, and the vaccination drive was a massive success.”

This unity, combined with the resilience of the people, has been critical in ensuring India’s steady progress in the face of numerous challenges, both domestic and global.

Meenakshi Lekhi on Healthcare: Ayushman Bharat Leading the Way

India’s healthcare system has also undergone a remarkable transformation with the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which Lekhi believes surpasses even the famous Obamacare. “Ayushman Bharat is a model that has already benefited millions of people. It’s one of the world’s largest health insurance schemes, and it’s been successfully implemented across most of the country,” she said.

However, Lekhi pointed out that some regions, like Delhi, have struggled to fully embrace the program due to political challenges. “It’s unfortunate that politics often interferes with such critical welfare programs,” she stated, highlighting the consequences of such inefficiencies on the lives of ordinary citizens.

Progress in Food Security, Education, and Technology

India’s achievements extend beyond poverty alleviation and healthcare. The country now boasts the highest food stocks in its history, alongside advancements in education, science, and defense production. Lekhi proudly stated, “We have the highest literacy rates, the most scientific advancements, and the largest defense production we’ve ever had.”

Moreover, in areas like high-tech innovation, artificial intelligence, and data production, India is making strides toward becoming a global leader. While challenges remain, especially in terms of technology and digital transformation, India is on the right track to become a major player in the global technological landscape.

Addressing Environmental and Infrastructure Needs

The interview also touched upon India’s environmental challenges, particularly in water management, waste management, and renewable energy. Lekhi emphasized the government’s efforts to address water scarcity, noting that every second, a new household receives tap water. “No other country has faced such a challenge or achieved such a feat,” she added.

India’s focus on renewable energy sources and solid waste management is also crucial for ensuring sustainable growth. “We need to focus on soil productivity and use waste as an energy source. By improving solid waste management, we can replenish our soil and boost agricultural productivity,” Lekhi explained.

The Role of Connectivity in India’s Future

India’s infrastructure development has been another focal point. With improvements in transportation, railways, roads, airports, and ports, the country is positioning itself for greater connectivity. “The work being done on infrastructure will soon connect all of us, enabling further growth and development,” Lekhi stated.

She expressed confidence that the younger generation would continue to drive this progress in the coming decades, noting, “People your age will take the country forward, and I’m very hopeful for the future.”

A Final Word on National Security and Global Responsibility

As the country strengthens its global position, Lekhi also reflected on India’s commitment to national security and its role on the world stage. “India is a peaceful country, but we must remain vigilant both internally and externally. We face constant threats, but I have complete faith in our leadership and in the people of this country.”

In conclusion, Lekhi expressed optimism about India’s future. While challenges remain, the country is on the right track, and its achievements are a testament to the strength and resilience of its people. “There’s a lot of work to be done, but we’re making great progress, and I am confident that India will continue to thrive.”