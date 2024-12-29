Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha and a prominent Indian politician, reflected on India’s democratic spirit, recent elections, the state of sports, and civic responsibilities.

In a candid discussion during The Bharat Almanac Episode 7 on NewsX, Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha and a prominent Indian politician, reflected on India’s democratic spirit, recent elections, the state of sports, and civic responsibilities. His statements offer a sharp critique of contemporary issues while showcasing a vision of resilience and progress.

India’s Democratic Spirit Shines Bright

“India has proved to the world that we are a vibrant democracy,” Gogoi emphasized. He celebrated the country’s steadfast commitment to its Constitution and rejection of misinformation campaigns, saying, “We will always stand against any challenge to the Indian Constitution. We are a nation that will not be swayed by fake WhatsApp messages.”

Referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he lauded the youth’s participation, which he sees as a beacon of hope for the nation’s future. “The future of India is in strong hands,” Gogoi affirmed.

Gaurav Gogoi’s Call for Justice in Indian Sports

Gogoi turned his attention to the challenges facing Indian sports, lamenting the lack of adequate support for athletes. He highlighted the plight of female wrestlers, particularly Vinesh Phogat, who faced systemic injustices. “We should have been much more vehement in our protest against the injustice done to her,” Gogoi asserted, calling for accountability and consistent support for athletes.

“Indian sportsmen and sportswomen deserve our attention, not only when they win medals but also when they need our support,” he urged, advocating for a culture of care that transcends victories.

Gaurav Gogoi on Simultaneous Elections: A Divisive Debate

Discussing the 129th Constitutional Amendment, which proposed simultaneous elections under the “One Nation, One Election” framework, Gogoi highlighted its contentious reception in Parliament. He noted that the bill narrowly passed the introduction phase with just 65 additional votes beyond the required threshold.

“We remain a strong and vigilant opposition,” Gogoi stated, emphasizing the role of his party in challenging the proposal and standing firm despite setbacks in Haryana and Maharashtra.

Civic Sense: A Need for Cultural Shift

On the topic of civic responsibilities, Gogoi pointed to pressing societal issues, from drunk driving to street rage and incidents of harassment. “As Indians, we must remember our civic duty and responsibility, especially when driving and in public places,” he said.

He called for introspection and collective action to foster safer and more respectful public spaces, urging citizens to embody the values of respect and discipline.