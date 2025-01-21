‘They Are Not Gandhi’s Family Members’ HD Kumaraswamy Slams Karnataka Congress

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy recently criticized the Karnataka Congress for invoking Mahatma Gandhi’s name, questioning their sincerity and intentions. Kumaraswamy expressed disbelief at the Congress’ sudden reliance on the Mahatma’s legacy, asking why the party had not remembered him in the last 75 years.

“What kind of administration are they running in Karnataka? In the last 75-76 years, they have not remembered Mahatma Gandhi. Now, they realize they need Gandhi’s name, Ambedkar’s name… They want to use these figures to strengthen their party. They are not Gandhi’s family members. Why are they using Gandhi’s name now in Karnataka?” Kumaraswamy remarked, highlighting his concerns about the Congress’ apparent opportunism.

The criticism came in the wake of the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally held in Belagavi to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Nava Satyagraha Baithak, a historic event where Gandhi, as the Congress President, played a pivotal role in the freedom movement. The rally also saw the unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and other party leaders, including Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, attended the event.

During the rally, Ramesh emphasized the importance of the historic Nava Satyagraha Baithak and criticized the treatment of Dr. BR Ambedkar, alleging that the Dalit leader’s legacy was being insulted, even in Parliament. He also outlined plans to continue the rallies throughout the year to honor both Gandhi and Ambedkar.

Kumaraswamy also targeted the state government, referencing recent events in which six Naxals surrendered in front of CM Siddaramaiah. He called it a “drama,” questioning the government’s handling of such issues while the “Naxal war” continued in the state.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘Jeet’s Marriage Will Be Very Simple’, Gautam Adani Reveals Plans For Son’s Wedding