Sunday, January 19, 2025
Three Held In Thrissur After Kerala Man Dies In Russian Military Service

Three men from Thrissur, Kerala, have been arrested on charges of recruiting youths under false pretenses into the Russian Military Support Service. The case had been based on the death of Binil T.B. and the injury of Jain T.K., who were allegedly coerced into front-line military service.

Three Held In Thrissur After Kerala Man Dies In Russian Military Service

Three people from Thrissur, Kerala, were arrested on January 18, 2025, in connection with the death of a local man who had joined the Russian Military Support Service. The arrests followed an investigation into human trafficking and fraudulent recruitment practices.

Thrissur natives Sandeep Thomas, Sumesh Antony, and Sibi were taken into custody by the Wadakkanchery police for recruiting young people to work in Russia under false pretenses. The trio allegedly promised high-paying jobs, only to find the recruits forced into military service instead.

The arrests followed police interrogations conducted in detail, after a complaint was filed by Joicy John, the wife of the deceased, Binil T.B., and Kurian, the father of another person, Jain T.K., who was injured while serving in the Russian military.

The three men are facing charges under the Emigration Act, human trafficking, and fraud, as the authorities believe they were involved in the illegal recruitment process that led to the tragic events.

How Did The Victim Reach Russia?

The narrative begins on April 4, 2024, when two ITI mechanical diploma holders, Binil T.B., aged 32, and Jain T.K., aged 27, set out to Russia as two hopefuls to take up electrician jobs alongside plumbers, assuring them with lucrative employment opportunities, only to have their passports confiscated upon their arrival in Russia, followed by an unexpected assignment to work in war zones under the Russian Military Support Service.

The relatives believe that Binil and Jain were posted at the front lines, which is not where they expected to get civilian work. The information Binil gave his family that he, along with Jain was doing active service at the frontline led to tragedy soon enough.

On January 13, the family was informed of the tragic death of Binil in the war area where he was serving. The news was confirmed when attempts to repatriate him and Jain from the war area were still underway. Jain survived the incident and is currently undergoing treatment in Moscow for his injuries.

Government Of Kerala Reaction

The Indian government, as a response to Binil’s death, insisted on demanding that all Indians being held captive by the Russian military be released at once, with a comprehensive inquiry into how and why Indian workers were trafficked and used in the Russian military.

With rising pressure on the authorities, the focus seems to have gradually shifted to illegal recruitment, especially about citizens being attracted into jobs which have them in some dangerous situations which may result in death.

