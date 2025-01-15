Three Made-In-India Naval Dockyard Inaugurated By PM Modi, Explained

In a major boost to India's maritime defense capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three frontline naval combatants at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In a major boost to India’s maritime defense capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three frontline naval combatants at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Wednesday. The commissioning of INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer marks a significant milestone in India’s push for indigenous defense manufacturing and enhanced maritime security.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister @narendramodi will dedicate 3 frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. 🇮🇳 The commissioning of 3 major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in… pic.twitter.com/OyxIRidh5G — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 14, 2025

Details of the Three Naval Ships

INS Nilgiri

The first of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, INS Nilgiri has been designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau. This advanced vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art features for enhanced survivability, stealth capabilities, and seakeeping, making it a formidable asset in maritime defense.

INS Surat

As the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, INS Surat stands out as one of the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. With 75% indigenous content, the ship is equipped with advanced weapon-sensor systems and network-centric capabilities, highlighting India’s self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

INS Vaghsheer

The sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, INS Vaghsheer is a testament to India’s growing expertise in submarine construction. Built in collaboration with France’s Naval Group, this submarine showcases India’s advancements in underwater combat technologies.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Praises the Milestone

PM Shri @narendramodi ji receives a Guard of Honour in Mumbai, Maharashtra, before dedicating INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer to the nation. Strengthening India’s naval strength. pic.twitter.com/5zrLI4aHoz — Shanthi Kumar (@BJPShanthikumar) January 15, 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the commissioning of the ships as a reflection of India’s growing maritime dominance in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

“This historic commissioning of INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer underscores not only the Indian Navy’s strength but also India’s increasing strategic significance in the Indian Ocean Region,” Singh said.

He further emphasized the changing geopolitical landscape, stating, “The Indian Ocean Region, which has always been vital from both a geo-strategic and economic perspective, is now more significant than ever. The shift in global importance from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian Ocean is evident today.”

Strengthening India’s Maritime Power

The commissioning of these naval assets reaffirms India’s commitment to becoming a self-reliant defense power while maintaining a strong presence in the Indian Ocean Region. This development highlights the synergy between the government, defense forces, and domestic defense industries in building a robust maritime defense ecosystem.

