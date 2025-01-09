Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tirupati Balaji Temple Stampede: Andhra CM Naidu Declares Ex-Gratia Of ₹25 Lakhs For the Families Of Deceased

CM Naidu also announced compensation for those seriously injured will receive ₹5 lakh each, while others who sustained injuries will receive ₹2 lakh.

Tirupati Balaji Temple Stampede: Andhra CM Naidu Declares Ex-Gratia Of ₹25 Lakhs For the Families Of Deceased

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced a compensation package for the Tirupati Balaji Temple stampede victims’ families.

On January 8, Six devotees lost their lives in a stampede at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Nearly 40 others were reportedly injured.

The stampede occured near the Vaikuntha Dwara darshan ticket counters as thousands of devotees gathered for the auspicious 10-day darshan event.

CM announces ex-gratia

CM Naidu, visited the site of the tragedy on Thursday and declared an ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh for the families of the deceased and assured that one member from each family would be provided with a contract job in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Additionally, those seriously injured will receive ₹5 lakh each, while others who sustained injuries will receive ₹ 2lakh.

For injured devotees, CM Naidu also arranged a special darshan at the temple on January 10. He also visited the injured at SVIMS Hospital, offering support to them and their families.

CM Naidu also announced that a judicial inquiry would be conducted to determine the exact cause of the stampede and hold those responsible accountable. “A detailed report will be prepared, and appropriate action will be taken against anyone found negligent,” he said.

While addressing the press, CM Naidu emphasized the need for better crowd management and coordination to prevent such incidents in the future. “I’ve been in politics for 45 years, and I know that better precautions could have prevented this tragedy. We must ensure that this never happens again,” he stated.

In response to the tragedy, two officials, Goshala Director Arunadh Reddy and Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramana Kumar, have been suspended. Additionally, SP Subbaraidu, AEO Gautami, and CSO Sridhar have been transferred.

ALSO READ: Tirupati Temple Tragedy: 2 FIRs Lodged By Family Members

 

Filed under

andhra pradesh CM Naidu Tirupati Balaji Temple Stampede

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

In Pics, Devastating Satellite Image Of LA Wildfire Engulfing The City

In Pics, Devastating Satellite Image Of LA Wildfire Engulfing The City

Man Uses ‘AI’ To Apply To 1000 Jobs While He Sleeps, Gets 50 Interviews: Here’s How He Did It

Man Uses ‘AI’ To Apply To 1000 Jobs While He Sleeps, Gets 50 Interviews: Here’s...

President Biden Announces The The Federal Government Will Cover 100% Of LA Fire Recovery

President Biden Announces The The Federal Government Will Cover 100% Of LA Fire Recovery

Yuzvendra Chahal Finally Speaks On Divorce Rumors Says ‘Journey Is Far From OVER’

Yuzvendra Chahal Finally Speaks On Divorce Rumors Says ‘Journey Is Far From OVER’

What Does Powerful Passport Mean? Singapore Tops The Passport Index, India Weakens

What Does Powerful Passport Mean? Singapore Tops The Passport Index, India Weakens

Entertainment

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks Speculations

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never Before!

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox