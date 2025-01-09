Tirupati Balaji Temple Stampede: Andhra CM Naidu Declares Ex-Gratia Of ₹25 Lakhs For the Families Of Deceased

CM Naidu also announced compensation for those seriously injured will receive ₹5 lakh each, while others who sustained injuries will receive ₹2 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced a compensation package for the Tirupati Balaji Temple stampede victims’ families.

On January 8, Six devotees lost their lives in a stampede at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Nearly 40 others were reportedly injured.

The stampede occured near the Vaikuntha Dwara darshan ticket counters as thousands of devotees gathered for the auspicious 10-day darshan event.

CM announces ex-gratia

CM Naidu, visited the site of the tragedy on Thursday and declared an ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh for the families of the deceased and assured that one member from each family would be provided with a contract job in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Additionally, those seriously injured will receive ₹5 lakh each, while others who sustained injuries will receive ₹ 2lakh.

For injured devotees, CM Naidu also arranged a special darshan at the temple on January 10. He also visited the injured at SVIMS Hospital, offering support to them and their families.

CM Naidu also announced that a judicial inquiry would be conducted to determine the exact cause of the stampede and hold those responsible accountable. “A detailed report will be prepared, and appropriate action will be taken against anyone found negligent,” he said.

While addressing the press, CM Naidu emphasized the need for better crowd management and coordination to prevent such incidents in the future. “I’ve been in politics for 45 years, and I know that better precautions could have prevented this tragedy. We must ensure that this never happens again,” he stated.

In response to the tragedy, two officials, Goshala Director Arunadh Reddy and Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramana Kumar, have been suspended. Additionally, SP Subbaraidu, AEO Gautami, and CSO Sridhar have been transferred.

