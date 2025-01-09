Home
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Tirupati Temple Tragedy: 2 FIRs Lodged By Family Members

The Tirupati East Police registered two separate FIRs following a tragic stampede during the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations.

The unfortunate incidents, which unfolded at different locations across the temple town, emphasize the risks associated with overcrowding during the high-profile religious event.

The first case involves 50-year-old R. Malliga from Tamil Nadu’s Mettur Salem district. She collapsed while standing in a long queue for darshan tokens at Vishnunivasam. P. Srinivasulu, a Tahsildar from Balaiahpalli Mandal, filed the complaint, explaining that Malliga fainted amid the heavy rush of devotees. Although Malliga was rushed to Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital, doctors declared her dead upon arrival. The police investigation linked the incident to a combination of overcrowding and Malliga’s pre-existing health condition. The FIR stated, “As other devotees hurried towards the queue, she fell to the ground due to her ill health.”

The second FIR, lodged by M. Jayaramulu, a Tahsildar from Narayanavanam Mandal, reported the death of five more devotees. The victims included Smt. Kandipilli Santhi (35) from Visakhapatnam, Guddla Rajini (45), Boddeti Naidu Babu (55), Suri Setty Lavanya Swathi (37), and Nirmala from Tamil Nadu. According to Jayaramulu’s complaint, the victims were waiting for darshan tokens at Padmavathi Park near Ramanaidu School when a sudden surge in the crowd led to them being knocked down. Despite being immediately rushed to SVRRGG Hospital, all five victims were declared dead.

In the wake of these tragic events, opposition leaders have been quick to blame the government for its failure to properly manage the large crowds. Former TTD Chairman Bhuma Karunakar Reddy expressed his condolences for the loss of lives and criticized the coalition government for not making adequate arrangements for crowd control. He pointed out that the administration should have anticipated the large turnout for the festival and taken better precautions. Reddy specifically denounced the stampede at Vishnunivasam, calling it a direct result of poor planning and administrative negligence.

The scale of the tragedy 6 lives lost and over 40 people injured—has raised serious concerns about the safety measures in place during such major religious events. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for better crowd management strategies to ensure the safety and well-being of devotees, especially during large-scale gatherings like Vaikunta Ekadasi.

The authorities are under pressure to address the shortcomings and take immediate steps to prevent future tragedies of this nature.

Read More: Supreme Court Directs Centre To Introduce Cashless Medical Aid In Golden Hour

Tirupati Stempede

