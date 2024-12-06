Home
Friday, December 6, 2024
AITC leader Saket Gokhale brought attention to the dire need for improved working conditions in private sector companies during the zero hour in Rajya Sabha.

‘Toxic Work Culture In Private Sector, NO Pay For Working Extra Hours’: Saket Gokhale Highlights In Parliament

AITC leader Saket Gokhale brought attention to the dire need for improved working conditions in private sector companies during the zero hour in Rajya Sabha. Highlighting alarming incidents that underscore the toxic work culture in some organizations, Gokhale urged for immediate regulatory reforms to protect employees’ well-being.

“I wish to bring to notice the tragic death of a 26-year-old woman, Anna Sebastian, on July 20 this year,” Gokhale said. “Her mother wrote an open letter on social media, stating that Anna died due to overwork in her company, which happens to be one of the Big Four multinational firms.”

Gokhale further highlights of another event that had occurred in February. That was of the journalist Satish Nandaokar who worked for one of India’s major newspapers from Mumbai. “He had a cardiac arrest, and his family later held a press conference alleging that his deadly work environment, where the boss kept berating and insulting him all along, had caused him to die,” Gokhale narrated.

The MP cited an increasing outcry from the private sector employees on social media over toxic work cultures. “Today, employees are subjected to long hours, insults, and the whims of their clients. There’s no provision for overtime pay or proper regulation to ensure a healthy work-life balance,” he emphasized.

He further also linked the matter to economic issues at larger dimensions; he pointed towards the revenue of the governments that came from corporate taxes and also income tax. “Who pays these income taxes? It’s the people working in private sectors, yet their working conditions remain appalling,” he said.

He demanded that immediate action be taken and called for the government to make amends for the non-practice of overtime pay and strengthen labor legislation to safeguard the employees. “We must ensure a healthy work atmosphere for our private sector employees. It’s high time we regulated labor laws to prevent such tragic incidents and create a culture of respect and fairness,” Gokhale concluded.

