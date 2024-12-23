TTD Vision 2047: Big Changes Coming To Tirumala With Smart Roads And AI Chatbots – KNOW HERE!

TTD’s Vision 2047 aims to transform Tirumala into a model pilgrimage hub, focusing on smart infrastructure, heritage conservation, and technology adoption like AI chatbots. The initiative includes 18 projects to enhance pilgrim facilities and preserve Tirumala’s spiritual essence.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has unveiled its ambitious Vision 2047 Mission, aiming to transform Tirumala into a model pilgrimage center. Speaking at Annamaiah Bhavan on Sunday, TTD Executive Officer (EO) J Syamala Rao highlighted the mission’s alignment with the “Swarna Andhra Vision 2047”, focusing on planned development, environmental management, and heritage conservation.

The EO explained that the current infrastructure, based on the 2019 Tirumala Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Master Plan, no longer meets Tirumala’s evolving requirements. To address this, TTD has invited proposals from reputed agencies to develop 18 transformative projects under Vision 2047.

Key Projects Under Vision 2047

The initiative emphasizes improving both functionality and aesthetics in Tirumala. Major projects include:

New footpaths, smart parking, and link roads.

Subways and redevelopment of key areas such as Rambagicha and Balaji bus stands.

Enhancements to the Alipiri base camp for a seamless pilgrim experience.

According to the EO, around 10% of the planned goals have already been achieved, with more progress underway. He emphasized the need for Urban Design guidelines to ensure that all constructions preserve Tirumala’s spiritual and aesthetic essence.

Technology and Automation

TTD is also integrating technology into its services to enhance the pilgrim experience. Plans include:

Replacing manual operations with automation for improved accommodation, darshan services, and overall transparency.

Introducing AI-powered chatbots to assist pilgrims and provide instant service updates.

“Our ultimate goal is to preserve Tirumala’s spiritual values while enriching the experience for generations through technology,” said the EO.

A Vision for the Future

With Vision 2047, TTD aims to create a sustainable, well-managed pilgrimage hub that reflects Tirumala’s spiritual significance while embracing modernization. This mission underscores TTD’s dedication to balancing heritage conservation with modern infrastructure and technology.

