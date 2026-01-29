TV Cable Cut, Phone On Flight Mode: How House Staff Prevented Ajit Pawar’s Mother From Hearing Maharashtra Dy CM Death News

On January 28, a chartered Bombardier Learjet 45 aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed near the runway at Baramati Airport. Along with Pawar, four others died during the tragic accident. Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister described his death as “an immeasurable loss” and asked for three days of mourning in the state.

Sampat Dhaigude, the Baramati farmhouse manager of Ajit Pawar, disclosed that Pawar’s mother, Asha Tai, was watching TV at the time during the plane crash on January 28. Asha Tai further asked whether Pawar had an accident.

To prevent Ajit Pawar’s mother’s question about her son’s death, the staff immediately cut off the TV cable at the farmhouse and put her mobile phone on airplane mode. Without giving any direct answer, they said that nothing had happened.

Sampat responds to Asha Tai.

Sampat explained that Asha Tai had thought that Ajit Pawar had suffered a minor injury. He said that they kept saying nothing had happened, but Asha Tai refused to agree. She started walking outside the farmhouse, insisting on her wish to see Dada (Ajit Pawar). When they failed to resist her, they took her to the bungalow at Baramati.

“We were telling Asha Tai that nothing had happened. But she had already started walking outside the farmhouse, saying that she needed to see Dada. She didn’t listen to anyone. Finally, we reluctantly took her to the bungalow in Baramati,” said the farmhouse manager.

Ajit Pawar’s last visit to his family

Ajit Pawar had last visited the farmhouse and met with his mother four days ago on January 24. As per reports, he arrived at the farmhouse at 7:30 am on Saturday and spent about 15 minutes with his mother, Asha Tai.

On Wednesday, January 28, Ajit Pawar’s uncle Sharad Pawar released an emotional appeal urging the political parties to not align any political agenda behind the tragic incident of the collapse of his nephew Ajit Pawar’s death. He claimed the state has suffered a major shock and the incident should be viewed purely as an incident.

