Two Children Strangled To Death In Bengaluru; Parents Blame Each Other, Cops Investigate

In a shocking and tragic incident, two children—aged seven and three—were found strangled to death in Bengaluru, with their parents accusing one another of the brutal crime. The disturbing incident occurred on Thursday evening, within the Subramanyapura police station limits of the city. As investigations continue, both the mother and father, originally from Jharkhand, have made conflicting claims about who is responsible for the children’s deaths.

The Gruesome Discovery

The victims, identified as Shubam (7) and Sia (3), were found dead with apparent signs of strangulation, according to police. The couple’s marriage, which has reportedly been fraught with disputes, is believed to be a potential motive behind the crime. Authorities are currently questioning both the father and the mother, who have accused each other of the murders.

The father, an auto driver, was the first to alert authorities and rush the children and his wife to the hospital after the chilling discovery, which occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening. By 10:30 p.m., they had arrived at the hospital, but the children were already dead.

Conflicting Claims from Parents

At the center of the investigation are the conflicting claims made by the parents. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Division, Lokesh Jagalasar, the father has asserted that his wife committed the crime, citing marital disputes and the mother’s emotional distress as possible motives. However, the wife—who is currently receiving treatment for a neck injury—denies involvement and blames her husband for the murders.

DCP Jagalasar elaborated, stating that preliminary investigations suggest the children were strangled with a rope. He added that the investigation is ongoing, and while initial evidence points toward the mother being present at the scene, further verification is needed through technical evidence and police findings.

Medical and Police Investigation

The mother, a housewife, is recovering from a cut injury on her neck. Medical reports indicate that her condition is not life-threatening. Authorities have yet to determine whether the injury was self-inflicted or caused by another individual. As the investigation progresses, police are working to piece together the timeline and gather further evidence to clarify the circumstances surrounding the crime.

The Tragic Impact on the Family

The family, who relocated to Bengaluru from Jharkhand just two months ago, had been living in a tense and strained environment. Neighbors and relatives have provided statements suggesting ongoing marital issues, which may have played a role in the tragic events. Despite the uncertainty, the police remain committed to resolving the case and bringing clarity to the disturbing deaths of two innocent children.

Police Continue Their Investigation

As the investigation into this heartbreaking case unfolds, authorities continue to gather evidence and examine all angles. The Subramanyapura police are working to verify the parents’ conflicting stories and determine the truth behind the children’s tragic deaths.

For now, the focus remains on obtaining more clarity and ensuring justice for Shubam and Sia, whose lives were tragically cut short.n

This tragic case has left the Bengaluru community in shock, and authorities are determined to uncover the truth. With the investigation still ongoing, police are working diligently to verify the conflicting accounts from both parents and bring justice to the lives lost. Stay updated as the investigation progresses.

