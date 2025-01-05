Home
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Unprecedented Fog Disrupts Delhi-NCR: Trains Delayed As Zero Visibility Causes Chaos – NewsX Exclusive

ense fog has disrupted travel across Delhi-NCR, with trains and flights delayed or canceled due to zero visibility. Passengers at New Delhi Railway Station shared their frustration over unclear updates and long delays, leading to severe inconvenience. (Read more below)

Unprecedented Fog Disrupts Delhi-NCR: Trains Delayed As Zero Visibility Causes Chaos – NewsX Exclusive

The Delhi-NCR region, including key cities like Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram, has been facing unusually dense fog this week, with conditions peaking on Friday night and continuing into Saturday morning. The thick, ghostly haze significantly impacted visibility, making it difficult to see even nearby objects. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this has been the longest spell of fog witnessed this season, creating zero visibility conditions that affected air and rail travel. Dozens of flights and trains have been severely delayed or canceled, causing inconvenience for commuters across the region.

At the New Delhi Railway Station, passengers have been left stranded as the fog continues to create travel chaos. Many trains have been either delayed or canceled, leaving travelers with no clear updates on when they would be able to continue their journeys. The situation has left people waiting for hours, with no clarity or communication from railway authorities.

Travel Delays and Passenger Frustration

One passenger, Amit Sharma, who was traveling to Gorakhpur, explained that his train, originally scheduled for 9:25 AM, had been delayed by over two hours, with no clear indication of when it would depart. “I came in the morning, but the train has been delayed repeatedly,” said Sharma. “Now they are telling me it will come around 11:35 AM or even 12 PM, but there is still no confirmation from the authorities.”

In a similar situation, Ram Patel, another passenger traveling to Punjab, shared his frustration about the cancellation of 13 trains over the past few days. “The government is not taking responsibility for this,” Patel said. “We, the common people, are suffering, and there is no solution. We book tickets months in advance, but in the end, we have to travel on RAC tickets. Even after that, our trains get delayed by hours.”

Impact on Daily Commuters

The lack of updates and clarity from railway authorities has caused visible frustration among passengers. Many were forced to wait for hours with no answers, while others dealt with overcrowded platforms. Passengers noted that the situation was only made worse by the lack of clear communication from the railway staff.

In addition to train delays, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport also reported significant disruptions due to the dense fog. Flights were delayed because of zero visibility, causing passengers to experience similar inconveniences at the airport. The fog, which trapped pollutants close to the surface, also worsened the already poor air quality in the region, contributing to the distress of commuters.

A Growing Concern 

With no immediate end in sight for the fog, passengers are growing increasingly concerned. Despite filing complaints through official channels, many travelers reported receiving minimal assistance. The lack of transparency from both the railway and aviation authorities has left passengers frustrated and confused, particularly those who rely on public transport for essential travel.

“The government is earning the most from the railways, but they don’t seem to care about the common people,” said one frustrated traveler. “We need answers, and we need them now.”

As the dense fog continues to disrupt daily travel in Delhi-NCR, both train and air travel remain severely affected. Passengers are left grappling with long delays, cancellations, and a lack of communication from the authorities. The unprecedented fog conditions, which have lasted longer than usual, have caused widespread inconvenience, with no clear resolution in sight. The situation highlights the need for better communication and more efficient management during such weather events to ensure smoother travel for commuters.

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR’s Record-Breaking Fog: What Caused The Blinding Haze?

Filed under

delhi fog Delhi train delays winter fog Delhi

