UP CM Yogi Govt Empowers ‘Divyangjans’, Provides Over 23,000 Secure Jobs In 2024-2025 Through MGNREGA

Through the MGNREGA program, Uttar Pradesh is making great progress in giving vulnerable groups jobs under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In order to promote a self-sufficient society, the Department of Rural Development is providing jobs to women, laborers, the poor, and people with disabilities (divyangjans).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is adamant that real progress can only be made when the most vulnerable members of society are given the tools they need to seize their legitimate opportunities. The MGNREGA program was put into place under his direction to help divyangjans become self-sufficient. The establishment of equal opportunities for all and the state’s overall development are significantly aided by this initiative.

Divyangjans are guaranteed jobs that match their qualifications, abilities, and skills thanks to the MGNREGA program. CM Yogi is unwavering in his resolve to ensure that this group of people has equal rights to a living. More than 1.24 lakh divyangjans have been employed under this scheme since 2017–18, boosting their incomes and producing 44.64 lakh man-days of labor.

The Department of Rural Development claims that, depending on demand, the MGNREGA program offers workers in need 100 days of employment. Divyangjans are given tasks that are appropriate for their skills and needs, guaranteeing dignity and inclusivity. In addition to creating jobs, this project promotes equality and social justice, making Uttar Pradesh a more welcoming and powerful state.

Significant progress has been made in giving Divyangjans job opportunities during the fiscal year 2024-2025. 23,262 of the 50,201 registered Divyang job card holders have found work under the MGNREGA program, producing an astounding 8.28 lakh man-days.

This accomplishment is demonstrated by comparing data from prior years: the number of Divyangjans employed was 11,332 in 2017-18, 10,993 in 2018-19, 10,699 in 2019-20, 17,400 in 2020-21, 14,065 in 2021-22, 13,948 in 2022-23, and 22,630 in 2023-24. The number has consistently increased, reaching 23,262 so far this year.

The government has improved the MGNREGA scheme’s transparency by utilizing digital technology. Today, a digital platform streamlines procedures like work allocation, job card distribution, and registration, guaranteeing prompt and effective service delivery.

Divyangjans are given assignments that are appropriate for their physical capabilities so they can work comfortably. In addition to ensuring their livelihood, this program gives them the ability to live in society with honor and dignity.

All those in need, including Divyangjans, now depend on the MGNREGA scheme in Uttar Pradesh to create jobs. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s inspiring direction, the program is significantly contributing to the development of self-reliance in all spheres of society.

