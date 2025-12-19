UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Case: CM Yogi Adityanath Accuses Samajwadi Party

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that strict action has been taken in the illegal cough syrup smuggling case. NDPS, STF and FSDA, along with the UP government and police, are on the case. He lashed out at Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav on the topic of codeine cough syrup.

On the issue, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that codeine phosphate is a drug under the NDPS Act. It is used in the manufacture of codeine-containing cough syrups, which are used to treat severe coughs. Its quota and allocation are made by the Central Narcotics Bureau only for authorised drug manufacture. He said that this cough syrup was being misused as a drug at many places.

Speaking to the media ahead of the UP Vidhan Sabha on Friday, he briefed them on the developments in the case. The CM also mentioned that illegal smuggling of these dangerous cough syrups was also reported. Following the information and complaints, he said we have looked into the case and taken appropriate action.

“Action was taken following complaints of poisonous cough syrups being sold at various locations. There were also reports of illegal smuggling of syrups in Uttar Pradesh…”, the CM said.

He stated that under the leadership of the Uttar Pradesh Police and Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), action was initiated under the NDPS Act.

“The case was pursued under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS)… The UP Government, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), the UP Police, and the Special Task Force (STF) have initiated action.”

He said the entire case is being monitored by a state-level SIT comprising UP Police and FSDA officials. Important aspects related to illegal trafficking, such as where the money went, will also be revealed. Additionally, he took a sharp dig at the Samajwadi Party as he mentioned that the party is connected to every Mafia.

“Everyone knows that almost every mafia in the state has ties to the Samajwadi Party. The preliminary investigation has revealed the fact that some of the accused caught in the action of the STF or the Uttar Pradesh Police are related to the Samajwadi Party.”, he said.

“The Samajwadi Party, which is already infamous and infamous for its functioning, will also see its complicity exposed in this whole affair. “, he added.

The Chief Minister stated that the winter session of the state Assembly will run from today through December 24. The Chief Minister said that during this session, members will discuss public issues and advance legislative work on Uttar Pradesh’s development. The supplementary demands of various departments will also be addressed.

An important discussion will be held to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the National Anthem ‘Vande Mataram’, and thanks will be given to its author, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. The date of establishment of Uttar Pradesh and the date of notification of recognition of ‘Vande Mataram’ as per the Constitution are the same, so discussion on this issue in the Legislature will be very important,” he said.

CM Yogi stated that it was made clear at the all-party meeting that the government is fully prepared to discuss all issues. The government has a positive outlook on development-related topics and expects cooperation from all parties to ensure the smooth running of the assembly session.

He maintained that the country’s largest legislature is consistently moving in the right direction. He stated that when the sacred places associated with democracy become the centre of discussion and debate, then the representative of the people is true to the people’s faith.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that “the government wanted the session to last for more days, but at present most of the people’s representatives are busy with the work related to the SIR (Special Intensive Revision), which is very necessary for the integrity and transparency of democracy.”

For this reason, the session period has been fixed till December 24. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this session would prove to be very important for the development of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature and the state.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)